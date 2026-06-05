Politics dc donald trump Washington

Donald Trump says Washington, DC is a totally different place since he entered office and everyone agreed, just not in the way he wanted

Saul Hutson. Updated June 5th, 2026

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Surprise, surprise: Donald Trump wants credit for something.

This time, he actually deserves it. But that’s not a good thing.

The President was talking about the transformation Washington, DC has undergone since he returned to town. He was bragging about it, even.

The United States is celebrating it’s 250th anniversary this summer. Nowhere should that history be held more dear than in Washington, DC.

The nation’s capitol is filled with historic landmarks celebrating the most notable names and accomplishments in American history.

Donald Trump took a little over a year to destroy all of that and the replies were quick to point it out.

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