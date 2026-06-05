Donald Trump says Washington, DC is a totally different place since he entered office and everyone agreed, just not in the way he wanted

Politics dc donald trump Washington

Surprise, surprise: Donald Trump wants credit for something.

This time, he actually deserves it. But that’s not a good thing.

The President was talking about the transformation Washington, DC has undergone since he returned to town. He was bragging about it, even.

Trump: In a matter of 14 months, Washington DC is like a different place pic.twitter.com/FPD90P4SEU — Acyn (@Acyn) June 3, 2026

The United States is celebrating it’s 250th anniversary this summer. Nowhere should that history be held more dear than in Washington, DC.

The nation’s capitol is filled with historic landmarks celebrating the most notable names and accomplishments in American history.

Donald Trump took a little over a year to destroy all of that and the replies were quick to point it out.

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Yep… the Nation’s Capital looks like a wreck—UFC cages on the lawn, the east wing gone, no ballrooms or drone ports, the Rose Garden destroyed, and now a revamped reflecting pool plus an coming Arc de Triomphe. https://t.co/CoTWWHESEF — Mark Bland (@markbland) June 3, 2026

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DC was thriving long before this 6-times-bankrupt clown wandered in and started taking credit for breathing near it. It’ll thrive even more when it gets statehood and stops being treated like a political prop by people who don’t respect its residents. — Frank C (@FrankCMYK) June 3, 2026

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