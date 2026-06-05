Politics donald trump sleeping

Dozy Donald Trump got caught napping in the middle of a meeting again and these 17 brutal takedowns might be the wake up call he needs

Saul Hutson. Updated June 5th, 2026

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Everybody loves a mid-day nap. Let’s get that out of the way first.

So far be it for us to criticize someone for getting in some shut eye during a long work day.

That being said, when your job is to run an entire nation and you’ve started multiple wars and destroyed your economy at home and no one can get a job and no one can pay for gas or groceries… well, maybe you should wake the hell up.

Magas might not think their dear leader is sleeping on the job, but this footage begs to differ.

Here is Donald Trump slinking off to the side of his chair and settling into a comfortable position for what very clearly appears to be a full blown nap.

It’s only a matter of time before his fellow Republicans try to explain away this behavior as something, anything, other than falling asleep.

On the other hand, it required absolutely no time for the people of Twitter to call out the President for what he is clearly doing: sleeping on the job.

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