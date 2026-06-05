Donald Trump was asked if he’d meet with Iran’s new Ayatollah and the minute or so that followed might be the bizarrest of Trump’s second term yet

Politics ayatollah donald trump Iran

The Iran War is the war that just keeps on giving.

Donald Trump’s brief “excursion” is going on four months now. There’s still no resolution in sight. In fact, the latest update seems the least promising to date.

Trump was asked about a potential meeting with the new Ayatollah to finalize an agreement. His response was equal parts oblivious, offensive, and out-of-touch.

Trump: If I did meet with the new Ayatollah, I would be honored to meet him. Doocy: Do you think because Epic Fury killed his killed his dad and his wife and his kid that he’s has hard feelings? Trump: I would say I’m not his favorite person, but with that being said, he’s… pic.twitter.com/fPEacCZVsU — Acyn (@Acyn) June 4, 2026

“He’s a pro” is certainly a take on the man who now runs the country Trump has claimed to “totally obliterate.”

Trump’s lack of self-awareness covers a lot here. He has destroyed this man’s family, but he sees no reason the Ayatollah wouldn’t mind meeting him.

He then goes on to defend the man who has publicly vowed to keep attacking the US and keep the Strait of Hormuz closed indefinitely.

It’s a lot to mis-read in just one simple statement. But leave it to the President to pull it all off.

Twitter had a lot of thoughts on Trump’s totally on-brand, and off-color, statement.

1.

“He’s probably a pro”. Trump musing about meeting the man whose family he had bombed. How anyone thinks this sociopath gives a fuck about them or anyone else is beyond me. Moronic cultists. — ERIC LENT (@ERICLENT1367204) June 4, 2026

2.

He’s still got it lmao https://t.co/ZZ7PJSs8m1 — Sami Gold (@souljagoyteller) June 4, 2026

3.

In the last few days, Trump has said he had a great phone call with Hezbollah and would be honored to meet Khamenei. I’m trying to imagine the reaction from the right if Obama or Biden had said either of these things. Oh the double standards! https://t.co/fH4xSSzzCm — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) June 4, 2026

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5.

Delusional that Trump thinks the Ayatollah will overlook that he killed his father wife and child and meet with him to make a deal. We are truly lost. https://t.co/wrq5o7r0G3 — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) June 4, 2026

6.

How in Gods name is this man President — Man with a plan (@carlsul73) June 4, 2026

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