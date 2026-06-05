Politics ayatollah donald trump Iran

Donald Trump was asked if he’d meet with Iran’s new Ayatollah and the minute or so that followed might be the bizarrest of Trump’s second term yet

Saul Hutson. Updated June 5th, 2026

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The Iran War is the war that just keeps on giving.

Donald Trump’s brief “excursion” is going on four months now. There’s still no resolution in sight. In fact, the latest update seems the least promising to date.

Trump was asked about a potential meeting with the new Ayatollah to finalize an agreement. His response was equal parts oblivious, offensive, and out-of-touch.

“He’s a pro” is certainly a take on the man who now runs the country Trump has claimed to “totally obliterate.”

Trump’s lack of self-awareness covers a lot here. He has destroyed this man’s family, but he sees no reason the Ayatollah wouldn’t mind meeting him.

He then goes on to defend the man who has publicly vowed to keep attacking the US and keep the Strait of Hormuz closed indefinitely.

It’s a lot to mis-read in just one simple statement. But leave it to the President to pull it all off.

Twitter had a lot of thoughts on Trump’s totally on-brand, and off-color, statement.

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