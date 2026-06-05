‘What’s the most annoying thing shrinkflation has done for you?’ – 22 people angry about everything getting smaller and sadder

Life r/AskUK

Alongside ‘enshittification’, ‘shrinkflation’ is very much the word of the moment. It means the practice of reducing the weight, size or quantity of a retail product while the price remains the same. Anyone who has paid over a quid for a bag of approximately eleven crisps will be very familiar the term.

They’ve been discussing the most rage-inducing instances of it on the AskUK subreddit after gameovervip asked this:

‘What’s been the most annoying thing shrinkflation has done for you?’

And here’s how they kicked it off.

‘For me it’s the lack of cheese on pizzas these days. So f-ing annoying having to top up out of my own supply every time. There’s plenty of others but can’t be bothered to name them all. When do we say enough is enough?? One of these days it’ll be mini everything or cheaper ingredients everything.’

And lots of similarly hacked off people chipped in with their own examples, like these…

1.

‘Jaffa Cakes going from 12 down to only 10 rounds per magazine happened a long time ago now, but I still feel it every time I reload.’

–nobodyspecialuk24

2.

‘Similar issue: biscuit packets keeping the packaging the same size but making massive plastic gaps in between each individual biscuit to make it look like you’re getting more. Recently bought a packet of tim tams that i want to say is 25cm in length. 8 biscuits in the packet.’

–C0nnectionTerminat3d

3.

‘A ‘sharing’ bag rapidly becoming what used to just be a single portion. If I’m getting the big bag it’s because I want to share and/or pig out. Not a bag of 90% air.’

–Proper_Emu_2296

4.

‘New build houses making bedrooms that are too small to really be a bedroom.’

–Elster-

5.

‘A supermarket portion for two people not being for two at all. So having to buy two.’

–Live-Condition-3123

6.

‘Ice creams are the worst. Had a Twister the other day. It was half stick. Disgraceful. Don’t get me started on Magnums.’

–PatchcordAdams

7.

‘A large box of Rice Crispies going from 700g to 660g, while the cost went from £3.50 to £4+. Maybe it’s not the most annoying, but I remember feeling the most hard-done-by.’

–National-Falcon2284

8.

‘I would say cooking ingredients entering weird weights/sizes. Need 200g of chocolate? Well here is only 180g bar or you need to buy 2x100g for 50% more.’

–Pancovnik

9.

‘Some cereal bar brands going from five bars to four bars in a box. If I want to have one cereal bar a day for breakfast for my working week, I now need to buy two boxes in a weekly shop!’

–radrian1994

10.

‘The most rage inducing thing.. That companies use the line ‘our customers told us that this is what they wanted’. No they fucking didn’t.’

–EuphoricCover8449

11.

‘They’ve literally cut what used to be one salmon fillet in half to create the packs of two. Effectively double the price (plus a bit more with actual inflation).’

–periel99

12.

‘Flat Easter eggs and tubs of Roses/Celebrations/Quality Street becoming ridiculously shallow. Those products are supposed to be an indulgence and a treat by their very nature, so shrinking them takes away their main selling point.’

–banwe11