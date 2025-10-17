Karoline Leavitt has been dialling down the rhetoric again – this time by saying Democrat voters are ‘terrorists, illegal aliens and criminals’

US Karoline Leavitt

We cross now to Propaganda Barbie – also known as White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt – who presumably makes training videos for North Korean newscasters in her spare time.

In a move that looks suspiciously like she’s forgotten all the spiel that was spouted about being careful with your words in the immediate aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s death, she tore into Democratic voters.

Leavitt: "The Democrat Party's main constituency is made up of Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals." pic.twitter.com/IcJwhYYV5x — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 16, 2025

Here’s what people thought of the voice of calm and respect – Leavitt-style.

I’m sorry — what??? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 16, 2025

But Dems should really tone down their rhetoric… https://t.co/DpRVC3f37Y — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) October 16, 2025

Karoline Leavitt is made up of Eva Braun, the SNL Church Lady, and a Manson girl. Am I doing this right? — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) October 16, 2025

But woe betide anyone who suggests anyone is a fascist. https://t.co/TFpsHGFWk2 — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) October 16, 2025

This shit is so fucking dangerous and everyone on the Republican side just nods along https://t.co/xWqze9GVKg — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) October 16, 2025

This woman is vile. https://t.co/yJf9ZfAC0Y — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 16, 2025

Tell that to the 748,589 people in Contra Costa and Solano Counties who I represent in Congress. https://t.co/5wqmjG39kM — John Garamendi (@RepGaramendi) October 16, 2025

“As of June 2025, 44.9 million registered voters in these areas identified themselves as Democrats, representing 36.84% of registered voters in these areas.”https://t.co/hrVyT4sp69 https://t.co/gSjQu88dcj — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 16, 2025

How is this anything other than deliberate incitement that risks leading to deadly violence? https://t.co/NsXUsNYMiA — Dylan Williams (@dylanotes) October 16, 2025

