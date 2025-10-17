US Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt has been dialling down the rhetoric again – this time by saying Democrat voters are ‘terrorists, illegal aliens and criminals’

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 17th, 2025

We cross now to Propaganda Barbie – also known as White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt – who presumably makes training videos for North Korean newscasters in her spare time.

In a move that looks suspiciously like she’s forgotten all the spiel that was spouted about being careful with your words in the immediate aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s death, she tore into Democratic voters.

“Madam, this is a Wendy’s.”

Here’s what people thought of the voice of calm and respect – Leavitt-style.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2