Nigel Farage’s outrageous response to Mishal Husain tells you all you need to know about the man and his party – 17 A++ responses

You probably already have a pretty good idea of who and what Nigel Farage is, but in the unlikely even you were in any doubt, this exchange will surely cement it beyond any doubt.

It’s the Reform UK leader being interviewed by the hugely respected former BBC presenter Mishal Husain and it’s not the 1970s might be doing a disservice to the 1970s – it just feels like it.

Farage to Mishal Husain “Listen love, you’re trying very hard….listen love, you’re trying very hard” Vile man. pic.twitter.com/rvGFZmjB0f — Mr Ethical (@nw_nicholas) October 17, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

1.

I applaud her professionalism when having to deal with Farage’s combination of arrogance, condescension and sexism. Read his body language, too… https://t.co/uZbc923sGX — Prof Elaine Chalus (@EHChalus) October 18, 2025

2.

I’m not a woman who minds being called love in a well meant context at all but when it’s done to demean & belittle as happens here, you can fuck right off. This is how men who come up against women of superior intellect behave. If Starmer did this, we’d never hear the end of it. https://t.co/jEzC07dvXp — Miss Chief (@Midge1415) October 19, 2025

3.

Using arcane diminutive misogynistic condescension against a far superior female intellect just emphasises what a vile little man he is — Bekki Hills (@HillsBekki15323) October 18, 2025

4.

You can take the man out of the 1970’s etc. What an absolutely gross man. https://t.co/nqMoQxzG8a — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) October 18, 2025

5.

I would have snapped back “I’m not your “love”, who do you think you are talking to?” immediately.

Who on EARTH does he think he is talking to?

Rancid old white men demeaning women like this gets my goat! https://t.co/cL3MKfYDxA — CrémantCommunarde ️ (@0Calamity) October 18, 2025

6.

Mishal Husain is one of the standout current affairs broadcasters of our time. Even if she weren’t, “listen love, you’re trying ever so hard” is a deeply disrespectful way to talk to any woman – or anyone. https://t.co/9mTJEN6NsC — Steve Race MP (@steveracemp) October 18, 2025

7.

His cult fans will absolutely love that. Making it acceptable to speak like Bernard Manning is his chief attraction for them. https://t.co/AA2fYO67Zr — nick abbot (@NIAbbot) October 18, 2025

8.

Funny the right wingers all find it necessary to call women ‘love’ or ‘dear’. It’s a deliberate case of misogyny. Every single time. They hate women. And they hate equality. https://t.co/xWCWXXkRBD — Viviane: 10yr Keir (@LaindonFEMINIST) October 18, 2025

9.