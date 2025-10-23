Jimmy Rees’ hilarious assessment of the US driving test is also a brutal comedy takedown of Maga politics

Entertainment America funny Jimmy Rees

Not many people can cut to the heart of something quite like Australian comedian Jimmy Rees. He first went viral with his explanation of packaging.

In a similar vein, he has come up with this guide to passing the American driving test. Sort of. Oh, and it’s NSFW.

@jimmyrees Did you make it to the Eye Test ♬ original sound – JimmyRees

Absolutely savage! TikTok users nodded along.

1.

As an American, I can confirm this is legit.

Hew Jass

2.

This would be so upsetting if you weren’t a thousand percent accurate.

Tybalt

3.

Also like 0 driving lessons. And no.. Those done by friends and family do not count.. Only proper instructor

Ayo

4.

The speed limit part is actually true …

OrangeBoi

5.

I’m not sure we’re ready for all this..too soon friend, too soon..hahaha OUCH

AFRN020

6.

The cops in my town won’t pull you over unless you’re going more thean15 over because they don’t want all of the paperwork so that was absolutely correct.

AshCocoaBaby15

7.

wait am I the only one who noticed the traffic light colors were upside down?

Jake

8.

Now we just need you to tour in the States, trust me we all need a laugh right now.

Geek_heather

9.

Chef’s kiss for the final comment.

Phil Amonick

10.

Haha Texas dropped the vehicle inspections this year . Way to be on top of that.

kjunreb

11.

Lol. Careful. You’ll get cancelled …

Anon

12.

It’s crazy to me that about 2 hours away from me, there is STILL one remaining drive through liquor store. You read that correctly. A drive through LIQUOR STORE! That has been LITERALLY destroyed and physically driven through 5 times by DRUNK CUSTOMERS! Why the fuck do we still allow this?!?!

Steph Nicholl

Nobody’s perfect.

I’m from Vegas…you missed the drive through wedding chapels.

Ash

READ MORE

The Guy Who Decides Use-by Dates has a lot to answer for – but it’s still very funny

Source Jimmy Rees Image Screengrab