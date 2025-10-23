Stephen Miller said Robert De Niro hadn’t done anything worthwhile in 30 years and got thoroughly dragged – 17 rotten tomatoes

US MAGA Robert De Niro Stephen miller

The White House Deputy Chief of Staff, Stephen Miller, has long been a Trump loyalist.

He served as Trump’s Director of Speechwriting during his first adminstration, which shocked us as we presumed they didn’t bother writing anything down, since he always just wangs on about sharks, Hannibal Lecter and the squidillion wars he’s stopped.

On a recent episode of MSNBC’s The Weekend, screen legend Robert De Niro mentioned Miller, and he really wasn’t complimentary.

What Robert De Niro is saying is common opinion throughout Europe and the democratic free world. Stephen Miller is a Nazi, FULL STOP. pic.twitter.com/fCNeWxCKAG — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) October 19, 2025

“He will not want to leave. He’s set it up with his, erm, I guess he’s the Goebbels of the cabinet — Stephen Miller. He’s a Nazi, yes he is. And he’s Jewish and he should be ashamed of himself.”

Say what you like about De Niro, but he never sits on the fence. In fact, Stephen Miller did say what he liked about the actor – and we’re not entirely sure he checked Rotten Tomatoes first.

Miller: Robert De Niro is a sad, broken old man who is mostly enraged because he hasn't made anything worth watching in at least 30 years. Probably the longest string of flops, failures, embarrassments. This man has been degrading himself on camera with one horrific film after… pic.twitter.com/n5VDf1DEu7 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 23, 2025

As you can imagine, there was a chorus of ‘Well, actually’ – and quite a few scathing takedowns. The De Niro fans weren’t always SFW.

In the last 30 years, De Niro has made: Casino (1995)

Heat (1995)

Marvin’s Room (1996)

Cop Land (1997)

Jackie Brown (1997)

Wag the Dog (1997)

Ronin (1998)

Meet the Parents (2000)

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Joker (2019)

The Irishman (2019)

Killers of the Flower Moon (2023) https://t.co/MeNnZN7s1n — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) October 23, 2025

Miller has no room to talk since he only did that one film. pic.twitter.com/GZbTrCGyni — VOTE (@CommittoVote) October 23, 2025

He got his latest Oscar nomination just last year. https://t.co/IUGKeDV2fg — Stephen Whitty (@StephenWhitty) October 23, 2025

Stephen Miller ranting about Robert De Niro is wild. Imagine being 39, angry at an 82-year-old actor who’s still more relevant, more loved, and more coherent than your entire career. That’s not politics — that’s cult cosplay. Ranting like a Cult member defending their Leader pic.twitter.com/gKa1mBX776 — Ronnie Drews beard… (@RDrewsBeard) October 23, 2025

Pathetic.

A washed-up propagandist calling Robert De Niro a “failure” — the man who is American cinema.

When talent runs out, all that’s left is envy on Fox. — AnatolijUkraine (@AnatoliUkraine) October 23, 2025

I guess De Niro stung him bad. https://t.co/QkkZlamIZg — Rick Petree (@RickPetree) October 23, 2025

