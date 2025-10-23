US MAGA Robert De Niro Stephen miller

Stephen Miller said Robert De Niro hadn’t done anything worthwhile in 30 years and got thoroughly dragged – 17 rotten tomatoes

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 23rd, 2025

The White House Deputy Chief of Staff, Stephen Miller, has long been a Trump loyalist.

He served as Trump’s Director of Speechwriting during his first adminstration, which shocked us as we presumed they didn’t bother writing anything down, since he always just wangs on about sharks, Hannibal Lecter and the squidillion wars he’s stopped.

On a recent episode of MSNBC’s The Weekend, screen legend Robert De Niro mentioned Miller, and he really wasn’t complimentary.

“He will not want to leave. He’s set it up with his, erm, I guess he’s the Goebbels of the cabinet — Stephen Miller. He’s a Nazi, yes he is. And he’s Jewish and he should be ashamed of himself.”

Say what you like about De Niro, but he never sits on the fence. In fact, Stephen Miller did say what he liked about the actor – and we’re not entirely sure he checked Rotten Tomatoes first.

As you can imagine, there was a chorus of ‘Well, actually’ – and quite a few scathing takedowns. The De Niro fans weren’t always SFW.

