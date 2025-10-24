Politics nigel farage

Nigel Farage’s PMQs ‘strike’ looks even more performative after revelations that he hasn’t applied to ask a question since July

Poke Reporter. Updated October 24th, 2025

We have a sneaking suspicion that Mr Nigel Farage may be suffering from Polanski Derangement Syndrome, since the newly elected leader of the Green Party – Zack Polanski – has seen party membership more than double in two months.

We say this because Farage, who likes to be in the spotlight and has a history of throwing his toys out of the pram when he isn’t, has been performatively stomping off to the public gallery in the Commons, claiming he might as well be there because he’s being silenced at PMQs.

Every week at PMQs I am attacked by the PM and Labour MPs, but have no right of reply. I am just a mere spectator. So I have decided to spectate from the public gallery today instead.

It speaks volumes that ‘diddums’ trended on Twitter after his little tantrum, but in a shocking turn of events the Mirror has revealed that Farage hasn’t bothered to apply for a question via the Commons weekly lottery system since July.

While Farage’s chief gripe is that he hasn’t been picked for an impromptu question by the Speaker, the news that he hasn’t at any point left the chamber and submitted a question for the following week didn’t sit well with tweeters.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

If he ever becomes PM – yikes – we’d soon see what he thinks of PMQs.

READ MORE

Nigel Farage flounced out of PMQs for good because other MPs keep picking on him – 18 funniest and totally on-point smackdowns

Source Mikey Smith Image Screengrab