Nigel Farage’s PMQs ‘strike’ looks even more performative after revelations that he hasn’t applied to ask a question since July

We have a sneaking suspicion that Mr Nigel Farage may be suffering from Polanski Derangement Syndrome, since the newly elected leader of the Green Party – Zack Polanski – has seen party membership more than double in two months.

We say this because Farage, who likes to be in the spotlight and has a history of throwing his toys out of the pram when he isn’t, has been performatively stomping off to the public gallery in the Commons, claiming he might as well be there because he’s being silenced at PMQs.

It speaks volumes that ‘diddums’ trended on Twitter after his little tantrum, but in a shocking turn of events the Mirror has revealed that Farage hasn’t bothered to apply for a question via the Commons weekly lottery system since July.

Nigel Farage has gone 'on strike', moaning he doesn't get enough extra questions at PMQs. Record show he hasn't asked for extra questions for several months… pic.twitter.com/eTJ7pnod7J — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) October 23, 2025

While Farage’s chief gripe is that he hasn’t been picked for an impromptu question by the Speaker, the news that he hasn’t at any point left the chamber and submitted a question for the following week didn’t sit well with tweeters.

1.

Shows everything @Nigel_Farage does is performative. Since May he’s spoke just 3 times about Clacton and one was his maiden speech, the other two mentioned it and were not about it. Not it turns out he hasn’t even applied for a PMQ. Fraud. Fraud. Fraud. https://t.co/ZfSnvgCYNL — Reform Party UK Exposed (@reformexposed) October 23, 2025

2.

This is Farage in a nutshell – manufacturing grievance instead of doing his actual job https://t.co/5jJ8L8bU6p — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) October 23, 2025

3.

Has Putin been too busy to send the questions to him? https://t.co/d0HB4qtFr0 — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) October 23, 2025

4.

Oh dear would Farage lie to you to deflect from the numerous questions he needs to be asked – YOU BET Nigel Farage's 'PMQs strike' mocked as records show he hasn't asked for extra questions in months https://t.co/nXWrEgRJ4c — dave lawrence (@dave43law) October 23, 2025

5.

Classic Farage. All victimhood and grievance politics. Lazy too. What a joke — Luke Robert Black (@lukerobertblack) October 23, 2025

6.

If Farage can’t even properly submit a question to the Prime Minister, it’s safe to say running the country might be, erm, a bit of a stretch… https://t.co/c7byK0meXT — Luke Charters MP (@lukejcr) October 23, 2025

7.

Narcissistic Nigel Farage is stamping his little foot and going on strike over his right to have a question at PMQs…. ….only he hasn't applied for a PMQs question since July. Still, he wants the Precious. pic.twitter.com/EswWvs2xOG — Alan Gibbons (@mygibbo) October 23, 2025

8.

Oh. My. Word. How totally unlike Nigel Farage — to make a performative point about never being asked to speak at PMQs — whilst never actually requesting a question. Textbook. And they want to run the country? Pathetic. https://t.co/eCsy3vVilb — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) October 23, 2025

9.

The man is a joke. Complains about never being picked to ask a question at PMQs but doesn’t enter to be able to ask a question. https://t.co/OUr07yPUl1 — Bradley David Phillips (@BradPhillipsUK) October 23, 2025

10.

11.

This is standard farage. He spent 20+ years as an MEP not going as the EU didnt get to make the laws, instead telling anyone paying him how we had to stop the EU making our laws. Now as an MP he rarely attends because he's not allowed to ask questions he's never wanted to. — Gavin James (@Gavin_James_uk) October 23, 2025

12.

Taking the money, not doing the job. Nothing new here. Shades of the European Parliament when he attended ONE out of 42 meetings. Took the pay and takes the pension though. He’s a disgrace and a grifter. https://t.co/A7tVSCanL5 — Caroline Voaden MP (@CarolineVoaden) October 23, 2025

13.

His performative victimhood only works if he makes life hard for himself. — kolonel tuesday (@happysnapper999) October 23, 2025

14.

Always playing the victim, always… https://t.co/VNDlUKMlu8 — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) October 23, 2025

15.

Farage is a grievance merchant. Whining on and on and misleading his own supporters. He's such a drama llama as my daughter would say. https://t.co/BIpL603SB8 — Graeme Downie MP (@GraemeDownieMP) October 23, 2025

If he ever becomes PM – yikes – we’d soon see what he thinks of PMQs.

If a Reform government becomes a reality #PMQs will largely consist of soft ball questions from hand picked sycophantic colleagues. Shown exclusively on GB News https://t.co/IIq7Un068D — David (@Zero_4) October 23, 2025

Source Mikey Smith Image Screengrab