Politics nigel farage PMQs

Nigel Farage flounced out of PMQs for good because other MPs keep picking on him – 18 funniest and totally on-point smackdowns

John Plunkett. Updated October 22nd, 2025

We never thought we’d feel sorry for Nigel Farage. And we were right.

The Reform UK party leader has flounced out of PMQs – apparently for good – because other MPs keep on picking on him and he never gets to ask a question.

That second bit has something to do with the fact that his party only has five MPs as anyone with a basic knowledge of how the Commons works would know.

But that didn’t stop Farage throwing a totally on-brand hissy fit and putting this out on Twitter.

It’s the fellow spectators in the public gallery that you have to feel for at this point. Imagine turning up to watch a bit of to and fro over the Dispatch Box and finding yourself sitting next to a fuming Farage.

There was no shortage of reaction (AKA mockery) as you might imagine, and these people surely said it best.

