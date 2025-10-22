Nigel Farage flounced out of PMQs for good because other MPs keep picking on him – 18 funniest and totally on-point smackdowns

Politics nigel farage PMQs

We never thought we’d feel sorry for Nigel Farage. And we were right.

The Reform UK party leader has flounced out of PMQs – apparently for good – because other MPs keep on picking on him and he never gets to ask a question.

That second bit has something to do with the fact that his party only has five MPs as anyone with a basic knowledge of how the Commons works would know.

But that didn’t stop Farage throwing a totally on-brand hissy fit and putting this out on Twitter.

Every week at PMQs I am attacked by the PM and Labour MPs, but have no right of reply. I am just a mere spectator. So I have decided to spectate from the public gallery today instead. — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) October 22, 2025

It’s the fellow spectators in the public gallery that you have to feel for at this point. Imagine turning up to watch a bit of to and fro over the Dispatch Box and finding yourself sitting next to a fuming Farage.

There was no shortage of reaction (AKA mockery) as you might imagine, and these people surely said it best.

1.

Awww does desperate Nigel with the need to be the centre of attention resent being treated by the back bencher he actually is You want attention – come clean about Nathan Gill and Russia along with other UKIP MEPs – change the habit of a career – tell the truth — dave lawrence (@dave43law) October 22, 2025

2.

What a pathetic, self-centred, childish twat. Mind you, “every week” is probably another lie. https://t.co/HUEfA4OAZD — Mr Ethical (@nw_nicholas) October 22, 2025

3.

Why not just spectate from Moscow – it’s nice this time of year? https://t.co/VGnPn0Kd3E — Paul Mason (@paulmasonnews) October 22, 2025

4.

Do you not understand how PMQs works Fuhrer? It’s your job, what we taxpayers pay you to do, you rancid lazy tosser. — Rameses Niblick III (@TheLittleWaster) October 22, 2025

5.

If you want attention tell us who paid for the house. https://t.co/qYYO3dX8IO — Mr Ethical (@nw_nicholas) October 22, 2025

6.

Snowflake. Like any bully he can dish it out but can’t take it. What a wimp. https://t.co/XdGVpvGOsQ — Graeme Downie MP (@GraemeDownieMP) October 22, 2025

7.

Farage sat sulking in the gallery like an oligarch in a premier league directors box, isn’t the look that he’d hope it is.. — Tim Farron (@timfarron) October 22, 2025

8.

9.