Donald Trump falsely claimed that Ronald Reagan quotes he doesn’t agree were AI generated and there was nothing artificial about these A++ fact checks

Saul Hutson. Updated October 27th, 2025

Donald Trump lies so much, he now has to lie about other people lying. See if you can follow along here.

The Canadian government ran an add showing Ronald Reagan speaking out about the negative impact excessive tariffs could have on the United States. The White House did not like that one bit, so they strong-armed the Ronald Reagan Foundation into making a statement disavowing the commercial even though it was made featuring all very real quotes and sentiments from the 40th President.

The Trump White House doubled down and supported the Ronald Reagan Foundation’s statement by calling the Reagan ad “fake.” Ronald Reagan isn’t around to defend his thoughts and beliefs. But the facts remain: the ad was created using actual footage and quotes from Reagan himself, all of which are readily available to the public.

This has not deterred President Trump from screaming that it’s all lies.

When Trump doesn’t get what he wants, he doesn’t want to believe it. So he says it’s fake, truth be damned. We’ve seen this before. Everyone in the comments is tired of it.

