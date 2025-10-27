Donald Trump falsely claimed that Ronald Reagan quotes he doesn’t agree were AI generated and there was nothing artificial about these A++ fact checks

Politics donald trump lying ronald reagan

Donald Trump lies so much, he now has to lie about other people lying. See if you can follow along here.

The Canadian government ran an add showing Ronald Reagan speaking out about the negative impact excessive tariffs could have on the United States. The White House did not like that one bit, so they strong-armed the Ronald Reagan Foundation into making a statement disavowing the commercial even though it was made featuring all very real quotes and sentiments from the 40th President.

The Trump White House doubled down and supported the Ronald Reagan Foundation’s statement by calling the Reagan ad “fake.” Ronald Reagan isn’t around to defend his thoughts and beliefs. But the facts remain: the ad was created using actual footage and quotes from Reagan himself, all of which are readily available to the public.

This has not deterred President Trump from screaming that it’s all lies.

Trump: Ronald Reagan loved tariffs. They used AI to make him say he didn’t. Let’s not become immune to how easily and blatantly this man lies. pic.twitter.com/TQKUtsOYkI — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) October 26, 2025

When Trump doesn’t get what he wants, he doesn’t want to believe it. So he says it’s fake, truth be damned. We’ve seen this before. Everyone in the comments is tired of it.

1.

He knows MAGA isn’t smart enough to ‘verify’ the video. Reagan’s speech is easily found on YouTube. Reagan is CLEAR about the CONSEQUENCES of tariffs. — Archivist1000 (@Archivist1000) October 26, 2025

2.

The saddest part is that overwhelmingly, MAGA knows its bullshit. I’ve been a conservative my whole life and have discussed this very issue with conservatives who would later become MAGA. Trump is not a conservative and MAGA is not a conservative movement. — Simon Bar Sinister (@RichardJSunkle) October 26, 2025

3.

It’s in the history books & on tape you fuckwit — Barry Mulligan (@BazzaCC) October 27, 2025

4.

Everybody else is lying and cheating all the time, except him. The only truthful,honest saint among us. https://t.co/Mr2KPSXgQu — Mr.Peabody (@Mrpeabody918) October 27, 2025

5.

Does @realDonaldTrump actually start believing the shit he makes up? I think he creates his own alternate reality because the truth is too much for him to accept and absorb.

He can’t deal with reality so he has created an alternate world he can cope with. https://t.co/eiBSLsbjel — Anne Maggs (@Annemaggsart) October 27, 2025

6.

Reagan DID NOT like tariffs! Trump is ruining the reputation of Ronald Reagan to suit his lies! Trump will do anything and ruin anyone before he will admit a mistake or a lie. This is not a leader or the quality of a good leader. — linda ridpath (@ridpath_linda) October 26, 2025

7.