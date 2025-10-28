A wandering Donald Trump having to be guided through the room by the Japanese PM raised some questions about that ‘perfect’ MRI of his

Politics donald trump Japan

Congratulations to Sanae Takaichi for becoming Japan’s first female prime minister. She’s the Maggie Thatcher of Japan in more ways than one, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have sympathy for the poor woman for having to handle Donald Trump – literally.

During his visit, in which the two countries came to an agreement on rare earth minerals, Ms Takaichi was seen having to guide the elderly president, who had gone for a bit of a wander.

Trump being guided through a room by the Japanese PM pic.twitter.com/Z1aY5w8Cza — Acyn (@Acyn) October 28, 2025

It’s even worse from this angle.

Bro has no idea what is going on. This is crazy. pic.twitter.com/Q6qHSMe6uZ — Jim Stewartson, Antifascist ‍☠️ (@jimstewartson) October 28, 2025

The president’s obvious confusion raised the issue of his recent MRI and repeated cognitive test.

Trump: I got an MRI. It was perfect. I gave you the full results. We had an MRI, in the machine, you know, the whole thing, & it was perfect. Nobody has given you reports like I have given you. The doctors said some of the best reports they have ever seen

pic.twitter.com/dnRqVmhC8w — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 27, 2025

We expect the outcry from Fox News about him being too old, too infirm, too unfocused, will start any moment now. Aaaany moment now. No?

We’ll just look at these reactions from the internet, then.

1.

This is worse than when Queen Elizabeth had to teach him how to walk. https://t.co/xZhz9CrnFg — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 28, 2025

2.

Trump moves like a Roomba that’s been dropped too many times. — _ (@SundaeDivine) October 28, 2025

3.

If this had happened to Biden, then Jake Tapper would have written 12 fucking books about it by now. https://t.co/FHWgy2Xddh — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) October 28, 2025

4.

YIKES: Watch Donald Trump get guided through a ballroom by the Japanese prime minister. He’s completely lost. Maybe this explains why Trump got an MRI scan recently… pic.twitter.com/cLcrwOyS2p — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) October 28, 2025

5.

He was asking the band if they could donate to the ballroom — Todd Spence (@Todd_Spence) October 28, 2025

6.

You might not be aware that he can still tell an elephant and a giraffe apart. — Patrick Strother (@PatrickStrother) October 28, 2025

7.

usually someone on dozy's team would be able to explain to him what's expected of him during these photo-ops… you'd think between this and the Malaysian dancing debacle, that "his team" may not truly be looking out for him… — Just gonna leave this right here… (@lulubelle001) October 28, 2025

8.

She caught him before he started jerk dancing. Whew. pic.twitter.com/L9rJpPOYJu — Butter Emails ☀️ (@NicoleL333) October 28, 2025

9.