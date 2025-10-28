Politics donald trump Japan

A wandering Donald Trump having to be guided through the room by the Japanese PM raised some questions about that ‘perfect’ MRI of his

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 28th, 2025

Congratulations to Sanae Takaichi for becoming Japan’s first female prime minister. She’s the Maggie Thatcher of Japan in more ways than one, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have sympathy for the poor woman for having to handle Donald Trump – literally.

During his visit, in which the two countries came to an agreement on rare earth minerals, Ms Takaichi was seen having to guide the elderly president, who had gone for a bit of a wander.

It’s even worse from this angle.

The president’s obvious confusion raised the issue of his recent MRI and repeated cognitive test.

We expect the outcry from Fox News about him being too old, too infirm, too unfocused, will start any moment now. Aaaany moment now. No?

We’ll just look at these reactions from the internet, then.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2