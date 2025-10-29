Celebrity James Blunt

An Aussie music fan trolled James Blunt on the latest leg of his Australia tour and ended up totally BBQ-ed

John Plunkett. Updated October 29th, 2025

James Blunt has been on a bit of a roll on Twitter recently to which the obvious response might be – so what’s new?

A few days back the great man had the perfect response after Nicky Minaj tweeted this to her followers.

Cue Blunt.

And now he’s been at it again, on the latest leg of his Australia tour, after one Aussie music fan – just not a fan of Blunt, by all accounts – tweeted this.

And if they were hoping for a response – they were surely hoping for a response – they wren’t disappointed.

Boom!

And because we’re talking Blunt …

And this!

Gotta love a bit of Blunty.

Source @JamesBlunt