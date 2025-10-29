An Aussie music fan trolled James Blunt on the latest leg of his Australia tour and ended up totally BBQ-ed
James Blunt has been on a bit of a roll on Twitter recently to which the obvious response might be – so what’s new?
A few days back the great man had the perfect response after Nicky Minaj tweeted this to her followers.
Idk who needs to hear this, but you’re beautiful.
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 22, 2025
Cue Blunt.
You’re a little slow to the party. https://t.co/3pRQmWryRA
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) October 23, 2025
And now he’s been at it again, on the latest leg of his Australia tour, after one Aussie music fan – just not a fan of Blunt, by all accounts – tweeted this.
So sad I missed the James Blunt concert last night. NOT.
— Melanie Usher (@mjgal) October 28, 2025
And if they were hoping for a response – they were surely hoping for a response – they wren’t disappointed.
Nobody noticed. https://t.co/DD3cGTq1Ku
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) October 29, 2025
Boom!
And because we’re talking Blunt …
I voted “No”. https://t.co/leUNkO8ov1
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) July 20, 2025
And this!
These must have just been my friends then. https://t.co/na8lra2r7n pic.twitter.com/jzWEsXYz33
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) June 24, 2025
Gotta love a bit of Blunty.
