An Aussie music fan trolled James Blunt on the latest leg of his Australia tour and ended up totally BBQ-ed

James Blunt has been on a bit of a roll on Twitter recently to which the obvious response might be – so what’s new?

A few days back the great man had the perfect response after Nicky Minaj tweeted this to her followers.

Idk who needs to hear this, but you’re beautiful. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 22, 2025

Cue Blunt.

You’re a little slow to the party. https://t.co/3pRQmWryRA — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) October 23, 2025

And now he’s been at it again, on the latest leg of his Australia tour, after one Aussie music fan – just not a fan of Blunt, by all accounts – tweeted this.

So sad I missed the James Blunt concert last night. NOT. — Melanie Usher (@mjgal) October 28, 2025

And if they were hoping for a response – they were surely hoping for a response – they wren’t disappointed.

Boom!

And because we’re talking Blunt …

And this!

These must have just been my friends then. https://t.co/na8lra2r7n pic.twitter.com/jzWEsXYz33 — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) June 24, 2025

Gotta love a bit of Blunty.

Source @JamesBlunt