Rupert Lowe said it’s outrageous dads-to-be don’t get treated better and it was a magnificent self-own for the ages

To the world now of former Reform UK-er turned independent MP Rupert Lowe, who might not be a member of Nigel Farage’s party any more but is still demonstrating all the political acuity that you’d associate with his old home.

In particular this stream of consciousness on Twitter about how bad – just how goddamned bad! – it is for dads-to-be during the whole childbirth business. Seriously, will no-one think of the dads?

Here’s wha Lowe had to say.

Giving birth is obviously an incredibly challenging experience for the mother – trust me, nobody is denying that. I do think though, that fathers should be shown more respect by the NHS during the whole process. No food provided, no basic bedding, nothing. The father is having… — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) October 31, 2025

And we’ve already rounded up a whole bunch of stellar responses over here. Like this one, for instance.

Women carry the baby for 9 months, are in labour on average about 12 hours and your concern is if the dad has eaten and can lay down? Women’s health isn’t even researched. Maybe focus on getting waiting lists down, rather than if new dads have been offered a bowl of pasta. — George (@horbury14) October 31, 2025

And this one.

Men making it all about themselves as usual. Most hospitals have a cafeteria. Most women go into hospital after labour has begun, taking a packed bag with them. There is no excuse for the father not to pack food in advance. It may have escaped your notice, but women do not get to… — Sue (@SuEvison) October 31, 2025

But we mention it again – again! – because of this particular response which surely spoke volumes.

In March there was a vote in Parliament to make a paltry two weeks of paternity leave a statutory right for all new fathers. Rupert Lowe didn't bother to turn up to vote. https://t.co/uei8RYyrrK — Ally Fogg (@AllyFogg) November 1, 2025

Boom!

TBF he maybe didn't turn up because he was suspended from the Reform whip. Had he been a Reform MP at the time, he would presumably have voted *against*, like the rest of them did. — Ally Fogg (@AllyFogg) November 1, 2025

Some people still weren’t getting it, so the estimable @AllyFogg put them right.

As you say it's paltry , so no need to turn up — Ian Gray (@eastcoaststoat) November 2, 2025

Congratulations on the single stupidest response to this post. Like, truly superhuman commitment to missing the fucking point. — Ally Fogg (@AllyFogg) November 2, 2025

Paternity leave is a joke. Men do not go through a massive trauma and then have a tiny life to look after — Sara Lewis Alexander (@saralewis735) November 2, 2025

The fact that women have just gone through massive trauma is precisely why their partners need to be at home with a new baby for AT LEAST two weeks. — Ally Fogg (@AllyFogg) November 2, 2025

Did you have his diary for that day? How do you know what his commitment was on that day, guess what you don’t, so grow up and stop posting your pathetic attempt to smear a decent man, unlike you who appears to be a little keyboard warrior. — lenny (@wrench_ala39543) November 2, 2025

He's had plenty of opportunity to drop by this thread & explain that he was busy rescuing disabled baby puffins from an oil slick on that particular day, should he wish. — Ally Fogg (@AllyFogg) November 2, 2025

