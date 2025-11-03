Politics childbirth Reform UK Rupert lowe

Rupert Lowe said it’s outrageous dads-to-be don’t get treated better and it was a magnificent self-own for the ages

John Plunkett. Updated November 3rd, 2025

To the world now of former Reform UK-er turned independent MP Rupert Lowe, who might not be a member of Nigel Farage’s party any more but is still demonstrating all the political acuity that you’d associate with his old home.

In particular this stream of consciousness on Twitter about how bad – just how goddamned bad! – it is for dads-to-be during the whole childbirth business. Seriously, will no-one think of the dads?

Here’s wha Lowe had to say.

And we’ve already rounded up a whole bunch of stellar responses over here. Like this one, for instance.

And this one.

But we mention it again – again! – because of this particular response which surely spoke volumes.

Boom!

Some people still weren’t getting it, so the estimable @AllyFogg put them right.

READ MORE

A Little Englander took issue with the signage at this London Tube station and was gloriously owned into next year

H/T @AllyFogg