Rupert Lowe said men had it too tough during childbirth and every mother on the planet lined up to smack him down

To the world now of Rupert Lowe now, the former Reform UK MP who now sits as an independent in the House of Commons after his spectacular falling out with Nigel Farage and the rest of his former parliamentary party (so five MPs then).

We mention him the MP for Great Yarmouth has been having a long and hard think about what can be done to improve conditions in the nation’s maternity wards.

And he’s spotted a glaring hole in the care offered by the hard-working (and hard-pressed) NHS. And it turns out it’s the men wot have it hardest, according to Lowe.

Giving birth is obviously an incredibly challenging experience for the mother – trust me, nobody is denying that. I do think though, that fathers should be shown more respect by the NHS during the whole process. No food provided, no basic bedding, nothing. The father is having… — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) October 31, 2025

Well, it starts off about dads but ends up – in typically Reform-y style – as a rant about diversity.

‘Giving birth is obviously an incredibly challenging experience for the mother – trust me, nobody is denying that. I do think though, that fathers should be shown more respect by the NHS during the whole process. ‘No food provided, no basic bedding, nothing. ‘The father is having a child too – potentially staying multiple nights, sleeping on the floor or a chair? ‘If the NHS can find hundreds of millions for translation/interpretation and the rest of the diversity bullshit, then surely a few campbeds in each ward isn’t such an impossible investment? A bowl of pasta for the dad, who does actually pay for that meal through his own taxes? ‘I’ve asked the Department of Health to reconsider their approach. ‘It would be nice if fathers weren’t treated as some awkward afterthought, during the process and so often across wider society. ‘Let’s give dads the respect they deserve.’

And that sound you can hear is every mother in the world (and not just mothers TBF) queuing up to smack Lowe down. And these ones surely said it best.

1.

Men making it all about themselves as usual. Most hospitals have a cafeteria. Most women go into hospital after labour has begun, taking a packed bag with them. There is no excuse for the father not to pack food in advance. It may have escaped your notice, but women do not get to… — Sue (@SuEvison) October 31, 2025

2.

Who are you to deny their lived experience? Bigot. https://t.co/kHaTsu4501 — Hmmmph (@scepticalists) October 31, 2025

3.

Women carry the baby for 9 months, are in labour on average about 12 hours and your concern is if the dad has eaten and can lay down? Women’s health isn’t even researched. Maybe focus on getting waiting lists down, rather than if new dads have been offered a bowl of pasta. — George (@horbury14) October 31, 2025

4.

Ffs. No. If they can’t cope without a bowl of pasta for 48 hrs whilst their woman heaves another human out of her vagina then they aren’t competent human beings and should be wearing a condom whenever near women. Stop crying or stop shagging. Easy. https://t.co/YFNN58934s — Jean Hatchet (@JeanHatchet) October 31, 2025

5.

You want men to be able to stay on maternity wards? Previously you’ve complained about men being in women-only spaces. Which is it? https://t.co/iLvukJ70Cj — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 31, 2025

6.

Why are all these flagshaggers so fucking weird? https://t.co/uS37wynpQt — James (@jamesblack1986) October 31, 2025

7.

Honey, if we can squeeze an entire human out of ourselves before embarking on three months of no sleep, you can cope with a plastic chair for one night. https://t.co/wkRNm4PeOO — La Castillo (@hellshousewife) October 31, 2025

