Rupert Lowe said men had it too tough during childbirth and every mother on the planet lined up to smack him down

John Plunkett. Updated October 31st, 2025

To the world now of Rupert Lowe now, the former Reform UK MP who now sits as an independent in the House of Commons after his spectacular falling out with Nigel Farage and the rest of his former parliamentary party (so five MPs then).

We mention him the MP for Great Yarmouth has been having a long and hard think about what can be done to improve conditions in the nation’s maternity wards.

And he’s spotted a glaring hole in the care offered by the hard-working (and hard-pressed) NHS. And it turns out it’s the men wot have it hardest, according to Lowe.

Well, it starts off about dads but ends up – in typically Reform-y style – as a rant about diversity.

‘Giving birth is obviously an incredibly challenging experience for the mother – trust me, nobody is denying that. I do think though, that fathers should be shown more respect by the NHS during the whole process.

‘No food provided, no basic bedding, nothing.

‘The father is having a child too – potentially staying multiple nights, sleeping on the floor or a chair?

‘If the NHS can find hundreds of millions for translation/interpretation and the rest of the diversity bullshit, then surely a few campbeds in each ward isn’t such an impossible investment? A bowl of pasta for the dad, who does actually pay for that meal through his own taxes?

‘I’ve asked the Department of Health to reconsider their approach.

‘It would be nice if fathers weren’t treated as some awkward afterthought, during the process and so often across wider society.

‘Let’s give dads the respect they deserve.’

And that sound you can hear is every mother in the world (and not just mothers TBF) queuing up to smack Lowe down. And these ones surely said it best.

