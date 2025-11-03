A Little Englander took issue with the signage at this London Tube station and was gloriously owned into next year
To the London Undergone now – specifically, Whitechapel Tube station – where one passenger (well, passer-by at least) took issue with the Transport for London signage.
Thanks for the handy translation, fella! We would have had no idea where we were without it. Although, the bigger picture revealed there was nothing ‘apparently’ about it.
Yeah? How did you figure that one out? https://t.co/LTJj1ysZ2H pic.twitter.com/3lrmF8oDAb
Boom!
Easily missed though, right? Well, kind of.
Did you look at the one right next to it, written in English to check? pic.twitter.com/XdlQ8f5TJ3
Here’s the un-cropped version. https://t.co/j9dNf2y8oF pic.twitter.com/VxUKUEHc36
Nothing gets past you lad pic.twitter.com/KHy4XamXlc
Apparently you are incapable of binocular vision pic.twitter.com/cdZSGHXPCh
And some people still weren’t having it.
Hey so why is it in a specific minority language not native to the UK? If it was in Spanish, sure. Chinese, even. But why that one?
Bengali? Because a lot of Bengali speakers live round there.
Yeah this is England, why would it not just be in English ffs ♂️
Why are you so easily offended ?
The signs were put up three years ago and you can read more about it here.
To conclude …
Hope for his sake he never goes to Wales
