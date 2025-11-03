A Little Englander took issue with the signage at this London Tube station and was gloriously owned into next year

Life London tube

To the London Undergone now – specifically, Whitechapel Tube station – where one passenger (well, passer-by at least) took issue with the Transport for London signage.

Thanks for the handy translation, fella! We would have had no idea where we were without it. Although, the bigger picture revealed there was nothing ‘apparently’ about it.

Boom!

Easily missed though, right? Well, kind of.

Did you look at the one right next to it, written in English to check? pic.twitter.com/XdlQ8f5TJ3 — . (@Jonfun93) November 2, 2025

Nothing gets past you lad pic.twitter.com/KHy4XamXlc — chielzebub (@kixlepixel) November 2, 2025

Apparently you are incapable of binocular vision pic.twitter.com/cdZSGHXPCh — Goodbye, Ms Chips (@GoodbyeMsChips) November 2, 2025

And some people still weren’t having it.

Hey so why is it in a specific minority language not native to the UK? If it was in Spanish, sure. Chinese, even. But why that one? — Pocket_Squared (@Many_Pockets) November 3, 2025

Bengali? Because a lot of Bengali speakers live round there. — Chłoddy (@OfSymbols) November 3, 2025

Yeah this is England, why would it not just be in English ffs ‍♂️ — Alistair (@AllyAl_81) November 3, 2025

Why are you so easily offended ? — Chłoddy (@OfSymbols) November 3, 2025

The signs were put up three years ago and you can read more about it here.

To conclude …

Hope for his sake he never goes to Wales — Ian Webb (@aclockworkmonk) November 2, 2025

READ MORE

Former ‘Minister for Common Sense’ Esther McVey had a pop at the Royal British Legion for its ‘non-job’ of Head of Diversity and Inclusion – 16 barbed clapbacks

Source