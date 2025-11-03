Life London tube

A Little Englander took issue with the signage at this London Tube station and was gloriously owned into next year

Poke Reporter. Updated November 3rd, 2025

To the London Undergone now – specifically, Whitechapel Tube station – where one passenger (well, passer-by at least) took issue with the Transport for London signage.

Thanks for the handy translation, fella! We would have had no idea where we were without it. Although, the bigger picture revealed there was nothing ‘apparently’ about it.

Boom!

Easily missed though, right? Well, kind of.

And some people still weren’t having it.

The signs were put up three years ago and you can read more about it here.

To conclude …

