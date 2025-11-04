19 funniest reactions to the unsurprising news that the Louvre’s security system password was ‘Louvre’

News crime France The Louvre

Sixteen days after the brazen daytime robbery of priceless historic jewels from the Louvre on 19th October, four suspects have been charged, but there is no sign of the tiaras, necklaces and earrings that were stolen.

Police believe the thieves were chancers, rather than master criminals.

We can well believe it. It wasn’t exactly Ocean’s Eleven.

They rocked up to the Louvre with a ladder on a truck. Climbed to the gallery, dressed as workmen, broke in using an angle-grinder, smashed a glass case and took the jewels before making a quick getaway.

To add to the news that there was only one camera on the gallery, and it was facing the wrong way, it now emerges that the security surveillance system password was ‘Louvre’.

