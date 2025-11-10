Donald Trump turned up at an NFL game, and the crowd let him know how they feel – right to his face

US donald trump nfl

Donald Trump’s trip to the NFL game between the Detroit Lions and the Washington Commanders might have been a bit of a reality check, if the 79-year-old president’s hearing is up to scratch.

Here he is, getting roundly booed by the crowd.

Trump getting booed at the Commanders game pic.twitter.com/ZKgoLqvpqz — Acyn (@Acyn) November 9, 2025

Surprisingly, the clip was shared on Fox News.

PRESIDENT TRUMP speaks at Lions-Commanders game as part of the NFL's "Salute to Service." pic.twitter.com/wEc294MupT — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 9, 2025

It wasn’t just booing.

Trump just got massively booed and flipped off by the crowd at the Commanders game. pic.twitter.com/KuZgbAvHXI — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) November 9, 2025

We can picture the conversation with Pete Hegseth right now.

Ironically, the internet cheered.

1.

LMAO they actually posted Trump getting booed out of the stadium https://t.co/605Z2VF4HD — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 9, 2025

2.

3.

If he would have stayed the host of The Apprentice he could have gone to a football game and gotten a huge cheer just for saying the other team is fired, which is actually all he ever wanted in the first place. https://t.co/1BtbFhgtpW — Noah Garfinkel (@NoahGarfinkel) November 10, 2025

4.

This wasn’t just boos. It was democracy, echoing through the stadium. It was a raw, unfiltered moment of public accountability. America didn’t hold back. — Ty Hall (@VET_TYHALL) November 9, 2025

5.

Trump will say that George Soros filled the stadium with those people. — Kacoco (@karenmeekcoen) November 9, 2025

6.

This is BRUTAL. Trump LOUDLY BOOED at the Commanders game. America lets him know exactly how they feel — to his face. https://t.co/hkagSXkf5r — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) November 9, 2025

7.

8.

Posting this is such a passive aggressive move from Fox — dara faye (@darafaye) November 10, 2025

9.

I can't wait to hear Joe Rogan and the likes say, "I didn't really support him that much" when this goes fully tits up. Tons of people will do a max exodus by throwing the entire Trump family under the bus when the dam breaks. — INA (@Ina_88) November 9, 2025

10.

You're going to have to speak up! Nobody can hear you over the booing — Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) November 10, 2025

11.

Booing Donald Trump is the most patriotic thing you can do as an American. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) November 10, 2025

12.

That’s what 37% approval will get you. — Anna Baxter ✌ (@MsAnnaBaxter) November 10, 2025

13.

14.

This is brutal. Trump just got LOUDLY booed at the Commanders game. Americans hate him. So humiliating for Trump. pic.twitter.com/swcYL50kpg — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) November 9, 2025

15.

This is why, whenever he goes to big sporting events, they have to ask the broadcasters to mute the booing or to dub in applause. MAGA doesn’t realize how truly unpopular he is.

pic.twitter.com/gTUq8hT1KE — Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) November 9, 2025

16.

He got absolutely hammered. He is detested. These Republican propping him up need to realise he is now gone, he's toxic and the support for him is lost forever, because he is pissing all over the people and the constitution — Kevin C (@LeGrimpeur123) November 10, 2025

17.

People are booing him because he's a terrible president. https://t.co/LbJo7YSV9v — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) November 10, 2025

Not all presidents …

This is worst trump has ever gotten booed. How embarrassing. Apropos of nothing, I'm just going to leave this here… pic.twitter.com/ixbKyymuHC — Bubbe Wokestein ✡️ (@veggieto) November 9, 2025

We have a sneaking suspicion the Commanders won’t be naming their new stadium after Trump.

I PROPOSE WE NAME MORE PLACES AFTER DONALD. RIKERS ISLAND SHALL BE "THE TRUMP FAMILY RETREAT." HIS BALLROOM: "DONNY'S MINIATURE MUSEUM OF MANHOOD." EPSTEIN ISLAND: "THE DONNY ALL-INCLUSIVE." LANDFILLS: "TRUMP'S AROMA GARDENS." SYPHILIS WILL NOW BE CALLED, "YOU'VE GOT DONALD." pic.twitter.com/wmravPbHd9 — Governor Newsom Press Office (parody) (@AwesomeNewsom) November 8, 2025

Source Acyn Image Screengrab, Screengrab