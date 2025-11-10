US donald trump nfl

Donald Trump turned up at an NFL game, and the crowd let him know how they feel – right to his face

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 10th, 2025

Donald Trump’s trip to the NFL game between the Detroit Lions and the Washington Commanders might have been a bit of a reality check, if the 79-year-old president’s hearing is up to scratch.

Here he is, getting roundly booed by the crowd.

Surprisingly, the clip was shared on Fox News.

It wasn’t just booing.

We can picture the conversation with Pete Hegseth right now.

Mr Burns asking Smithers if the crowd is booing him. Smithers: Oh no, they're saying Boo-urns, Boo-urns

Ironically, the internet cheered.

Not all presidents …

We have a sneaking suspicion the Commanders won’t be naming their new stadium after Trump.

