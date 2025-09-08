Politics donald trump Fox News US Open

Fox News suffered ‘audio issues’ just as Donald Trump was booed at the US Open and it made the whole thing even funnier

Saul Hutson. Updated September 8th, 2025

Sad times for those of us who appreciate a free press.

Donald Trump attended the US Open Men’s Tennis Final on Sunday. There were a handful of moments when he was front and center. First, when he arrived in his seating area. Then, he was shown on the Jumbotron during the National Anthem. And at the end of the match, when the trophy was out, the jumbotron found Trump again.

Depending on who you believe, he was mercilessly booed. Or applauded? Seems like it would be one or the other. And yet, no one is really quit sure.

Here’s Trump receiving a frosty reception during the National Anthem:

Here’s some video of Trump getting a hefty chorus of boos at trophy time:

And yet Fox News didn’t focus on footage from either of those moments. The Fox coverage centered on his initial arrival. The video seems fine, but the audio from the Fox footage seems to be experiencing some technical difficulties. Rather than a majority of boos cascading down on Trump, it’s a smattering of light applause and a bunch of static.

Now, we’re not here to suggest that the President is so sensitive, and has such a fragile ego, that he’d insist on editing out any negative response to his appearance at the US Open. But Twitter sure was.

