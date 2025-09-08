Fox News suffered ‘audio issues’ just as Donald Trump was booed at the US Open and it made the whole thing even funnier

Politics donald trump Fox News US Open

Sad times for those of us who appreciate a free press.

Donald Trump attended the US Open Men’s Tennis Final on Sunday. There were a handful of moments when he was front and center. First, when he arrived in his seating area. Then, he was shown on the Jumbotron during the National Anthem. And at the end of the match, when the trophy was out, the jumbotron found Trump again.

Depending on who you believe, he was mercilessly booed. Or applauded? Seems like it would be one or the other. And yet, no one is really quit sure.

Here’s Trump receiving a frosty reception during the National Anthem:

Holy shit! During the national anthem at the US Open men’s final, the moment Trump is shown on the jumbotron the entire stadium erupted in boos. To say the pedophile president is loathed in his own hometown would be an understatement. pic.twitter.com/E7pzMoi0NX — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) September 7, 2025

Here’s some video of Trump getting a hefty chorus of boos at trophy time:

BREAKING: Trump just got mercilessly booed at the U.S. Open. The Administration was threatening broadcasters not to show reactions to Trump because of this. They are scared. The American people are fed up.

pic.twitter.com/SMIXCoHRNL — Trump Lie Tracker (Commentary) (@MAGALieTracker) September 7, 2025

And yet Fox News didn’t focus on footage from either of those moments. The Fox coverage centered on his initial arrival. The video seems fine, but the audio from the Fox footage seems to be experiencing some technical difficulties. Rather than a majority of boos cascading down on Trump, it’s a smattering of light applause and a bunch of static.

Now, we’re not here to suggest that the President is so sensitive, and has such a fragile ego, that he’d insist on editing out any negative response to his appearance at the US Open. But Twitter sure was.

Imagine feeling there’s a need to censor, control and suppress fan response so that a thin-skinned, self-serving, delusional MORON can pretend he’s the star of the show! —> Insanity! ‍ — Diane Thompson (@13vixen) September 7, 2025

This is what state-run propaganda TV is all about folks. — @StarFox (@Joseph37017371) September 7, 2025

Psychopath waving at a crowd that clearly loathes him — Glitter-girl (@methatsitok) September 7, 2025

Bahahahaha! Some “technical difficulties,” I’m sure. — Tom Joad (@nickyd103) September 7, 2025

Even in his own backyard at the US Open, Trump’s ego gets a brutal reality check with thunderous boos, proving New Yorkers still see right through his con-man facade. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) September 8, 2025

He’s going to send his brown shirt incel ice agents to rough up tennis fans all over the county now — Colin Gubbins (@RitleySammich) September 8, 2025

You can ALWAYS ALWAYS tell when he is booed because he claps mercilessly as if he can mindfuck people into believing he is not being booed. — Denise Parsons (@denisebparsons) September 7, 2025

Remember that FOX is not a news network but an entertainment network. The have the crowd tracks as part of their system. FOX is so fake! — Hello (@ken79497052) September 7, 2025

That young lady standing by trump looks miserable. — Olivia’s Nana (Val) (@evasmom6988) September 7, 2025

And I believe I read that a bunch of people were still stuck outside of the stadium because of the security crap to allow him into the building. Had all the people been there, it would have been uproarious. Good. — Mb (@justsayin60) September 7, 2025

