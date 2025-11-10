Videos funny

‘One of the greatest social media posts’ went wildly viral and it’s a slow burn worth every second

Poke Staff. Updated November 10th, 2025

If you haven’t already watched this then you are in for a treat (and if you have then it’s so good you’ll want to watch it again).

It’s a tweet by actor and comedian @TheLisaGilroy which first went viral back in the day (well, three years ago) and has a habit of cropping up around the same time every year.

It’s the very definition of a slow burn – we don’t think it’s spoiling anything to say that – and it’s worth every second.

Best two minutes we’ll spend today.

Follow @TheLisaGilroy here!

In three words.

READ MORE

This author’s devastating critique of Elon Musk was so brutal that he can’t stop trolling her on Twitter

Source Twitter @TheLisaGilroy