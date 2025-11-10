‘One of the greatest social media posts’ went wildly viral and it’s a slow burn worth every second

Videos funny

If you haven’t already watched this then you are in for a treat (and if you have then it’s so good you’ll want to watch it again).

It’s a tweet by actor and comedian @TheLisaGilroy which first went viral back in the day (well, three years ago) and has a habit of cropping up around the same time every year.

It’s the very definition of a slow burn – we don’t think it’s spoiling anything to say that – and it’s worth every second.

To my followers: do better pic.twitter.com/WA6a8HRJXJ — Lisa Gilroy (@TheLisaGilroy) October 18, 2022

Best two minutes we’ll spend today.

When you were almost crying at the beginning i literally sat up to listen because i thought something happened Your delivery is PERFECT pic.twitter.com/h9FI1Zq9Zm — Joey B (@AdvilBhargava) October 18, 2022

I was still on the hook thru "chocolate river" I was picturing something extravagant at Kraft services Then the "pop … ceiling … blueberry" sent me to the corner laughing in shame A+ now following — Gingerbread Undead (@supergerm77) October 18, 2022

Holy shit. Have you considered giving everything away to one of the guests and retiring so they'll have to be financially liable for all the recent problems? — Morgan Evans (@totallymorgan) October 18, 2022

This is a clinic on how to sell comedy by taking it absolutely seriously — Tony Binns (@TonyBinns) October 18, 2022

Maybe instead of opening up your DMs try a lottery system next time. Maybe give away a “Golden Ticket” or something like that. — Jamie (@jamieingreenbay) October 18, 2022

So glad @robinince Rt’d this – happy anniversary to one of the greatest ever social media posts. https://t.co/Ecl2TNWsP3 — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) October 17, 2023

In three words.

This is amazing — Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) October 19, 2022

