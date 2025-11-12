These 30 and 40-something men have been sharing what they want for Christmas and it turns out simple is best

Round Ups Ask Reddit christmas men

Whether you like it or not, Christmas is fast approaching. And along with it, the unenviable task of trying to buy a present for the 30 – 40 year-old men in your life.

The chore of purchasing a gift for people who either have everything or want nothing appears to be a universal experience. So much so that GoodAlicia was inundated with replies to this question that they put to r/AskReddit:

‘What do 30 – 40 year old men want for Christmas?’

If they’ve avoided the naughty list, consider getting them one of these…

1.

‘This is something I find myself struggling with (as a man in my early 30s). A lot of us find ourselves in a position where, if something is affordable, and we want it, then we’ll just go and buy it. If it’s not, then we also can’t justify expecting someone else to buy it for us as a gift.

‘Communication is honestly all I can suggest here, see if there’s anything they’d like but just haven’t gotten round to getting yet. Favourite aftershave, a game they’ve been meaning to buy but haven’t gotten round to, and honestly if you’re on a budget – socks. They’ll be used daily, and will be more appreciated than you realise.’

-enter5H1KAR1

2.

‘Please do not buy whiskey stones.

‘We have enough. Trust me.’

-Just_a_n00b_to_pi

3.

‘In my 40s and I really just need a new zip up hoodie. No names brand or anything, just a new one.’

-Father-of-zoomies

4.

‘My wife bought me a sword last year. I have never talked about swords, I’m not interested in swords, I don’t know anything about swords.

‘BUT, it is the coolest gift I have ever received and I absolutely love it.

‘When my buddies and I are hanging out, I whip that bad boy out and get a lot of compliments.

‘My friends wives were mad at my wife cuz now their husbands also want swords.

‘Point is, all men like swords whether they know it or not.’

-Locust627

5.

‘Find out what power tool ecosystem he’s on (yellow, red, or teal) and then buy a bunch of batteries.’

-NorthStarZero

6.

‘Gifts that are practical, related to their hobbies, or offer an upgrade on everyday items…’

–asy_shop_oficial

7.

‘I’m this guy. We mostly actually don’t want anything. We just want Christmas to go well, a day with no arguments, just peace and to feel loved and appreciated. That’s all’

-LungDOgg

8.

‘8 continuous hours with zero expectations for what I will do with that time. It would be ideal if the card said, “no one will ask you what you did or how it was.” Then everyone stuck to that promise.’

-floppydo

9.

‘A sick RC car’

-Next_Confidence_3654