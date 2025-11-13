Weird World apple

Welcome to late-stage capitalism. You can now pay more than £200 for a sock with a long strap.

This explains it all.

Apple has made a $230 iPhone sock the iPhone Pocket is actually a knitted bag, and Apple will start selling it on Friday www.theverge.com/news/818328/… [image or embed] — Tom Warren (@tomwarren.co.uk) November 11, 2025 at 3:07 PM

The ISSEY MIYAKE and Apple collaboration is described as having a ‘singular 3D-knitted construction’, as well as being ‘designed to fit any iPhone as well as all pocketable items’.

It’s a bag. A tiny, knitted bag.

It’s not the first time Apple has ventured into the world of wool. Those of us old enough to remember the iPod may also remember this.

in 2004, apple jokingly released a real product called ipod socks to protect ipods in your bag or pocket. you got 6 colors of knit ipod sleeves in 1 box for $28 [image or embed] — Amy Hoy (@amyhoy.bsky.social) November 11, 2025 at 2:53 PM

If you were wondering what inspired Apple’s limited edition item – and you probably weren’t – it’s …a piece of cloth.

Bluesky had one or two minor issues. Nah – just kidding. They massively took the piss.

