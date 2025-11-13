People think the £219.95 iPhone Pocket looks like a sock with a strap, and the mockery is visible from space – 18 favourite funny reactions
Welcome to late-stage capitalism. You can now pay more than £200 for a sock with a long strap.
This explains it all.
Apple has made a $230 iPhone sock the iPhone Pocket is actually a knitted bag, and Apple will start selling it on Friday www.theverge.com/news/818328/…
The ISSEY MIYAKE and Apple collaboration is described as having a ‘singular 3D-knitted construction’, as well as being ‘designed to fit any iPhone as well as all pocketable items’.
It’s a bag. A tiny, knitted bag.
It’s not the first time Apple has ventured into the world of wool. Those of us old enough to remember the iPod may also remember this.
in 2004, apple jokingly released a real product called ipod socks to protect ipods in your bag or pocket. you got 6 colors of knit ipod sleeves in 1 box for $28
If you were wondering what inspired Apple’s limited edition item – and you probably weren’t – it’s …a piece of cloth.
INSPIRED BY THE CONCEPT OF "A PIECE OF CLOTH"
Bluesky had one or two minor issues. Nah – just kidding. They massively took the piss.
1.
how it started | how it's going
www.macstories.net/news/apple-a…
2.
did apple really just invent ‘the small bag’?
amazing
3.
4.
a $230 phone pocket inspired by "a piece of cloth"
this is the most apple ever to apple
5.
This is Apple's Cyber Truck.
6.
Whatever you thought Apple might announce today, you’re not even close…
Introducing iPhone Pocket.
7.
Phone sock! Phone sock! Phone sock! Phone sock!
8.
Checks date, not April 1st.. not possible.
9.
We have iPhone Pocket at home
