“What’s the most boomer complaint you have?” – 19 generational bugbears

Baby boomers – or just boomers, to their “friends” – are the people born in the post-WWII baby boom, between the years of 1946 to 1964.

They missed the war, and they benefitted from favourable economic conditions, making them more likely to be homeowners with a good pension package.

Boomers are also well known for their dismissal of the hardships of the generations that followed as self-inflicted, and they’re not reluctant to complain about anything and everything.

Boomerism isn’t just about dates, though – it’s a state of mind, which led to this question.

What's the most boomer complaint you have? — TITTY (@prettystella05) October 12, 2025

People had plenty of suggestions – not all of which were unreasonable. Do you share any of them?

1.

WHEN ITS A FREE TRIAL FOR A PRODUCT, LET IT ACTUALLY BE A FREE TRIAL. DONT FORCE ME TO ENTER MY CREDIT CARD INFO SO YOU HOPE I FORGET AND TAKE MY MONEY. https://t.co/8eGFmCzYPh pic.twitter.com/8yJ9UrnuzA — IVY (@Iamivy05) October 12, 2025

2.

YOUR COMPANY NEEDS A WEBSITE. I DO NOT WANT TO HAVE TO GO ON INSTAGRAM TO GET THE BAREST MINIMUM OF INFORMATION OUT OF YOU! https://t.co/z7PbPtVOP4 pic.twitter.com/ibsOK5buid — Tariyé (@TariyePeterside) October 13, 2025

3.

4.

There should be a standard volume for every streaming service. I shouldn’t hafta turn up or down the volume when I put on Netflix or Disney+ or Apple TV+ or Prime or whatever. It should be the same across the board. The volume should be whatever my TV says it is, goddammit! https://t.co/JgrZ6lPoed pic.twitter.com/MleSnNhgpN — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) October 13, 2025

5.

6.

VIDEO GAMES SHOULDN’T COST MORE THAN 50 DOLLARS https://t.co/uLG7Yar37J pic.twitter.com/dQvr82b49B — MJ Kujo ?? (@omegasmarimo) October 12, 2025

7.

If you're walking towards me, on your phone, and not looking where you're going, I'm gonna let you walk into me.

You don't need to be texting whilst walking. Look where you're fucking going. https://t.co/LKgiCKUh3R — ?????? ?? (@InariRen13) October 13, 2025

8.

When you’re in a shop and two staff members are chatting to each other while they serve you – absolute piss boiler. Plus that gen z sense of importance that you might be enjoying their banal performative conversation https://t.co/Xr5MjsBWi2 — Beige (@Beigerevenge) October 13, 2025

9.

The new doors on the fridges in Tesco. One person dithering over which cheese to buy blocking about 3 fridge units with their trolley. https://t.co/tftf4ABxPE — Paul K (@grizzpk) October 13, 2025

10.