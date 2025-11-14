Michael Palin reflected on his late wife’s last few weeks in a hospice and it’s an incredibly moving and important watch

Celebrity Michael palin

We’ve featured no end of clips from the BBC’s Newsnight over the years but we’re not sure we’ve ever watched one quite so moving as this.

It’s the great Michael Palin reflecting on his late wife Helen’s last few weeks in a hospice, as he explains why chancellor Rachel Reeves needs to prioritise hospice funding in the budget.

The couple had been married for 57 years before her death in 2023.

“Those last four weeks of her life when she was in the hospice, I think it’s odd to say, but were some of the happiest of her life.” Sir Michael Palin reflects on the care his wife received in a hospice, as he calls for more support for hospices in the budget.#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/Pztdttxr3f — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) November 12, 2025

Here is the Newsnight interview in full, an incredibly moving and important watch.

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

1.

Very important interview with Sir Michael Palin. My wife volunteers one day a week for a hospice charity. It really shouldn’t be left to charities alone to provide for end of life care. Government should do more. — John Ross #FBPE Slava Ukraini (@johnross77777) November 12, 2025

2.

Sir Michael Palin highlights that hospices caring for people at end of life allows them to die with dignity, and provides much needed support for their family. How can it be acceptable that hospices rely on charity to meet the costs of caring for the dying, whilst #Labour… https://t.co/CXyK0XlK0i — Lily Lamb (@DrLilyLamb) November 13, 2025

3.

I saw a young friend spend her last weeks in a hospice.

So very different from hospital.

Specialist knowledge,training,& calm environment.

The neglect of palliative care is a great tragedy for families.

Please listen to his advice.

Support funding & expansion of hospice care. — Denise Barnes (@DeniseB92880798) November 13, 2025

4.

❤️ I started giving to our local hospice last week. Thank you to all who work in them. https://t.co/1NJin9H4y2 — Madeleine Davies (@MadsDavies) November 12, 2025

5.

This man is such a grounded, humble and beautiful soul. I had a tear in my eye listening to him talk about his dear wife — RosinaC (@RCantaldo) November 12, 2025

6.

Sir Michael Palin is absolutely right, it is frankly shocking that hospices rely so heavily on charitable donations, it is this sector that needs funding and support, rather than ushering in a private market in assisted suicide. https://t.co/yajoPv3OLt — Dennis Noel Kavanagh (@Jebadoo2) November 13, 2025

7.

St Luke’s Hospice gave my sister the dignity she deserved at the end of her life, and they cared for all of us as we prepared to say goodbye to her. Everyone should be able to get a place in a hospice at the end of their lives, that should be the aim of government. — Serena (@Serena_Partrick) November 13, 2025

8.

He is so right. My partner died in Trinity Hospice and he received the very best dedicated care. Not only did they care for him but also the family. — KAM Socialist (@keithmallinson1) November 13, 2025

9.

Surely the measure of a civilised country? …..and we’re falling well short of being a civilised country. Relying heavily on charity or the National Lottery instead of it being the duty of a Government to protect and look after its’ citizens. — shatners (@shatners144143) November 13, 2025

Source @BBCNewsnight