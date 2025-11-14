Celebrity Michael palin

Michael Palin reflected on his late wife’s last few weeks in a hospice and it’s an incredibly moving and important watch

John Plunkett. Updated November 14th, 2025

We’ve featured no end of clips from the BBC’s Newsnight over the years but we’re not sure we’ve ever watched one quite so moving as this.

It’s the great Michael Palin reflecting on his late wife Helen’s last few weeks in a hospice, as he explains why chancellor Rachel Reeves needs to prioritise hospice funding in the budget.

The couple had been married for 57 years before her death in 2023.

Here is the Newsnight interview in full, an incredibly moving and important watch.

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

Source @BBCNewsnight