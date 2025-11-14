Celebrity stranger things

People loved Millie Bobby Brown’s A++ response to a photographer who told her to cheer up

John Plunkett. Updated November 14th, 2025

As if you hadn’t already been bombarded with this message already, Stranger Things is coming back for its fifth and final (apparently) series on Netflix.

And to mark the even the stars of the show – didn’t spot David Harbour for some reason – gathered at a mostly star-studded do in London on Thursday.

We mention this not because of a radical change in direction on the Poke, but because of this particular moment when a photographer told one of its stars, Millie Bobby Brown, to smile.

He sort of asked her, sort of told her, and kind of bellowed at her. And it’s fair to say MBB wasn’t having it, she really wasn’t having it at all.

Turned his world upside down.

And it prompted no end of responses as you might imagine. We’ve read them all – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to, and these people said it best.

