People loved Millie Bobby Brown’s A++ response to a photographer who told her to cheer up

Celebrity stranger things

As if you hadn’t already been bombarded with this message already, Stranger Things is coming back for its fifth and final (apparently) series on Netflix.

And to mark the even the stars of the show – didn’t spot David Harbour for some reason – gathered at a mostly star-studded do in London on Thursday.

We mention this not because of a radical change in direction on the Poke, but because of this particular moment when a photographer told one of its stars, Millie Bobby Brown, to smile.

He sort of asked her, sort of told her, and kind of bellowed at her. And it’s fair to say MBB wasn’t having it, she really wasn’t having it at all.

“Smile? YOU Smile.” Millie Bobby Brown clapped back at a photographer at the UK premiere of ‘Stranger Things 5’ pic.twitter.com/kP3KNUheZa — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) November 13, 2025

Turned his world upside down.

And it prompted no end of responses as you might imagine. We’ve read them all – well, quite a few of them – so you don’t have to, and these people said it best.

oh those photographers pissed her off pic.twitter.com/fK8Ek2cD4K — ✮ (@willelcore) November 13, 2025

LMAOOO not a fan but i love when women pop off — s e e r ᥫ᭡ (@stepdomme) November 14, 2025

she protects the family https://t.co/oZz3Ffrr28 pic.twitter.com/oAHbXrvNZg — best of chappell roan (@bestofchappell) November 14, 2025

