Kirstie Allsopp went after an elderly children’s author for having a free bus pass and, safe to say, she lost the room with this argument

Michael White. Updated November 15th, 2025

Kirstie Allsopp seems to have a knack for locating, locating, locating herself in online spats about different facets of modern life – from giving kids iPads over breakfast to young people ditching festivals to save for a home.

This week, she got into it with children’s author Michael Rosen about his having a Freedom Pass (which allows for free public transport travel in London for those over 66).

It started when Rosen tweeted about trouble he was having using his pass.

Enter Kirstie, who thinks Michael is successful enough to pay for travel and not avail of the pass.

They then got into a back-and-forth in replies and quote-tweets. The argument boils down to: Kirstie thinks the Freedom Pass should be means-tested and that the country has to reconsider what it pays for. Michael thinks she’s making a lot of assumptions about his financial circumstances.

Safe to say, most people seemed to be on Michael’s side.

And Michael saw the upside to the furore.

