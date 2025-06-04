Celebrity kirstie allsopp

Kirstie Allsopp suggested young people ditch festivals to save money for their first home and this A++ comeback hit all of the right notes

Poke Reporter. Updated June 4th, 2025

Kirsty Allsopp has bought countless houses over the years – occasionally for herself but mostly for the thousands of people who have appeared on her various property shows over the years.

A big issue now which wasn’t so important back in the day is the difficulty young people have in coming up with even a fraction of the deposit required to get on the property ladder (we know that was Sarah Beeny).

And it was with this in mind that Allsopp shared the story of a young couple she’s been working with who managed to save £31,000 for a new home over four years.

But it got people thinking – well, this person in particular – just how much they had to sacrifice to put such a large amount aside (it’s a lot of Netflix subscriptions).

And we mention all of this because it prompted Allsopp to suggest that splashing out on festivals was over-rated and that young people could have an amazing life just hanging out at home.

And whatever you might think of that point, it prompted no end of people to highlight that Allsopp’s upbringing – with all respect due to the Location, Location, Location presenter – wasn’t quite the same as nearly every single person reading that tweet.

But the last word surely goes to this person.

Okay, not quite the final word, because this was great.

Boom!

And this is what Allsopp made of the whole thing.

Source @KirstieMAllsopp