Kirstie Allsopp suggested young people ditch festivals to save money for their first home and this A++ comeback hit all of the right notes

Kirsty Allsopp has bought countless houses over the years – occasionally for herself but mostly for the thousands of people who have appeared on her various property shows over the years.

A big issue now which wasn’t so important back in the day is the difficulty young people have in coming up with even a fraction of the deposit required to get on the property ladder (we know that was Sarah Beeny).

And it was with this in mind that Allsopp shared the story of a young couple she’s been working with who managed to save £31,000 for a new home over four years.

Working with a couple, both 23, newly qualified nurse & paramedic, both did courses near home so stayed at home while at Uni/trainee working and managed to save £31K over 4 years. Seeing this more & more often, it’s the right choices early on that help young would be homeowners. — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) June 3, 2025

But it got people thinking – well, this person in particular – just how much they had to sacrifice to put such a large amount aside (it’s a lot of Netflix subscriptions).

An admirable achievement for two 23 yr olds, but they must have had a pretty non existent social life for young people emerging into adulthood. No holidays, nights out/meals out, concerts, festivals, nice new clothes, pub nights on a school night… sometimes life is for living — Jane Aird (@realjaneaird) June 3, 2025

And we mention all of this because it prompted Allsopp to suggest that splashing out on festivals was over-rated and that young people could have an amazing life just hanging out at home.

just like me at that age, you can live an amazing life hanging out with mates at home and spending time with family, this whole young people need festivals things is just marketing hype. Saving up for something is so worth doing. — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) June 3, 2025

And whatever you might think of that point, it prompted no end of people to highlight that Allsopp’s upbringing – with all respect due to the Location, Location, Location presenter – wasn’t quite the same as nearly every single person reading that tweet.

Your father was in the House of Lords. It’s not quite the same, is it? — Slarty Bartfast (@Poppy_yyyyyyyy) June 4, 2025

My Father would have bailed me out in an emergency but I started work at 17 and was given no cash by my parents. They believed passionately that you only learn through experience. — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) June 4, 2025

Kirsty. Your dad was a hereditary peer. I think your years growing up was a bit different to most other people’s. — Jon (@JacamoRed) June 3, 2025

If you know so much about me how come you can’t spell my name? — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) June 3, 2025

Are you really playing the ‘ I’m just poor like you guys’ card — Sarah Save our NHS #askforadoctor (@Rosie1ea) June 3, 2025

No, I would have had the support if needed in an emergency, but my parents did not give me cash and I left home at 21. I lived on a very tight budget and in negative equity for a long time. — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) June 4, 2025

But the last word surely goes to this person.

Okay, not quite the final word, because this was great.

To be fair, it was a one-bedroomed terrace house before she started work on it. — parrotLegal (@ParrotLegal) June 4, 2025

And this is what Allsopp made of the whole thing.

Some of the replies to this are brilliant, some are just bonkers! https://t.co/zaNWwB4uUq — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) June 3, 2025

