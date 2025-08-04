Kirstie Allsopp trolled a couple for giving their child an iPad at breakfast and was magnificently owned into next year – 17 delicious comebacks

Celebrity kirstie allsopp

To the world now of Kirstie Allsopp, who took time out from helping people find a new home to share her thoughts on the family she found herself eating breakfast next to.

Specifically, this couple who gave their young child an iPad to keep them occupied while they finished their food.

I’m staying in a hotel in Switzerland, just had breakfast next to an English couple with one child, probably aged 5, he ate his breakfast watching an iPad on the table in front of him. I know this topic is a dangerous one but when are people gong to wake up to how wrong this is? — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) August 2, 2025

Keen followers of Allsopp’s work may not be overly surprised, but that didn’t stop no end of people lining up to tell the Location, Location, Location presenter precisely what they made of that.

Kirstie, whose parents sent her to ten different private schools as a child and who puts herself in first class but her kids in cattle, once again presumes to offer parenting advice. This woman is such a twat. — Woke Lefty (@SalfordMe2023) August 2, 2025

Hate shit like this. Give people a fucking break eh? You’re seeing a small part of the kid’s day. It isn’t inherently’wrong’ to let them have a bit of iPad time. Maybe focus on eating your own breakfast & minding your own fucking business. https://t.co/T0iCpdbx06 — Betty (@lizabidobay) August 2, 2025

My grandson is 5.. he is also autistic, non verbal with GDD.. we’re just home after a wee holiday & he had his Assistive Aid I-pad as well as his own one.. I saw the stares from ppl like u as my daughter tried to keep him calm so why don’t you mind your own business Kirsty! — Babs (Bárbara) McMahon #RememberMyNoah (@BarbaraMcMahon8) August 2, 2025

I’m staying at a hotel in Torquay, just had breakfast next to an English couple with one child, they were asked to move tables so a ‘Lord Melbury’ could have their table by the window. Later, they waited almost an hour for a gin & orange, a lemon squash and a scotch and water. https://t.co/VZbylcF1WR — Joe (@MrJoeGooch) August 2, 2025

My daughter has ADHD, and autism. When small the only way we could get her to sit long enough to eat was to minimise the external environment, in order for her to sit long enough to enjoy a meal. We did that with headphones and an Ipad, what we got was a child who ate, what it… — Melissa ️ (@Melissa_suze) August 2, 2025

“‘I couldn’t keep my bastard nose out of someone else’s business at a hotel and just eat my fucking breakfast. No, I thought to myself ‘I can use this to be judgemental on the internet. And get the attention I crave more than smashed avocado on toast.’” https://t.co/OqGxEQDurR — Niecy O’Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) August 2, 2025

