The Honest Trailers ‘Elf’ edition spills the beans on Will Ferrell’s Christmas classic

Any day now, you’ll suddenly get the urge to eat mince pies, listen to Noddy Holder scream at shoppers, and watch the Marmite of Christmas films – Elf.

In the 2003 Christmas classic, Will Ferrell stars as a human raised by elves, who heads off to New York to find his birth father, who just happens to be the most un-Christmasy person ever.

What’s not to like? Don’t answer that.

By popular request, the gang over at Honest Trailers gave us the truth about Elf, back in 2018, voiced by the amazing Jon Bailey – and it does what it says on the tin. It’s honest, it’s a trailer, and it’s about Elf.

“Meet Buddy, an orphan abandoned by his mother after a one-night stand, who’s stolen by Santa, raised by a family who think he’s a burden and gets sent to New York with nothing but the clothes on his back to find his real dad, who thinks he’s mentally ill and wants nothing to do with him.”

We don’t remember seeing that on the poster.

Here's how YouTube users reacted.

1.

Ok but real talk, in every Christmas movie the parents don’t believe in Santa but he always ends up being real.. so who do they think supplies all their presents??!

KelliMarissa

2.

Say in your epic voice “You sit on a throne of lies”.

sakimiyu4169

3.

Honestly, I don’t think Carrey could have pulled this off. Rubberfaced mania, sure, that’s Jim all over. But childlike wonder and innocence? That’s a Ferrell standard. Just look at Ricky Bobby.

vsgfilmgroup

4.

Some christmas movies are sweet , some are funny , and others are just super, super weird ,..but only one of them is all of those things ..lol I just love that delivery and so very true about Elf.

thepokemaster411

5.

No acknowledgement that Ralphie from A Christmas Story is Ming-Ming the Head Elf? For me, that is one of the things that makes this movie such a classic.

whistlingsage9817

DuperBoi summed it up.

I knew they couldn’t ruin this movie! It’s just too perfect!

