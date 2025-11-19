Nancy ‘Trump in high heels’ Mace admitted she doesn’t have any friends and basically the whole of the internet said the same thing

Politics duh Nancy mace no friends

When she’s not busy yelling at trans people who just need to use the restroom, Nancy Mace has been trying to build up momentum for her political career. It appears it’s not going well.

During a recent interview, the South Carolina state rep who once described herself as ‘Trump in high heels’ (try not to imagine) admitted she doesn’t run with any elite cliques. She doesn’t have any longstanding political allies. She actually doesn’t have anyone at all, really.

Nancy Mace: “I don’t have any friends” pic.twitter.com/321HCjp5Uv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2025

Hmmm… maybe it has to do with flip-flopping on every major issue and constantly attacking within her own party? Or maybe it’s the oppressively abrasive personality? Or the rage-filled rhetoric she spits out every time someone puts a microphone in front of her face?

In any case, not a single online soul was surprised by this revelation.

The only true thing she’s ever said. — Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma (@lisa_liberal) November 19, 2025

Yeah, Nancy. It’s a mystery to us why you have no friends. pic.twitter.com/Vorhd3PmrB — Fozon Capital (@FozonCapital) November 19, 2025

Couldn’t have happened to a nicer person — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) November 19, 2025

Her poor dog. — MM  (@adgirlMM) November 19, 2025

Even her multiple personalities don’t like each other. — Diana Henderson (@dianah248) November 19, 2025

7.