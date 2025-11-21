An American complained women no longer look like they did ‘in the 90s’ and was owned into next year – 13 properly pumping comebacks

Videos nostalgia women

There’s a Twitter account called Cigarette Nostalgia – @CigsMake if you prefer – which spends basically its entire time telling people how much better it was in the old days.

And in this particular instance it was getting all misty-eyed about the early 1990s and what women looked like back then. Apparently.

This is what they took from you. This was the average female in 1992 pic.twitter.com/DeGVMzbqHa — Cigarette Nostalgia (@CigsMake) November 19, 2025

And we mention it not just because that’s quite the video, but because of all the replies it prompted and it’s what the verb ‘own’ was invented for.

1.

These are bodybuilders…and what’s funny is there are actually more women who look like this now because more women lift now https://t.co/O7g1i2sOTk — cottage cheese and greek yogurt propagandist (@foreverimbetter) November 20, 2025

2.

You call these women manly now — No Femcel (@bigboobsnoheart) November 19, 2025

3.

No one took shit from you those girls wouldn’t have talked to you then either https://t.co/kaE8qMhRdN — DeathMetalViking (@DeathMetalV) November 20, 2025

4.

“This is what they took from you” actually women are not owed to men. Another great example of why the male loneliness epidemic is self inflicted. Perhaps if you treated women like human beings and respected us then you wouldn’t be alone. https://t.co/R5lIAHMiGA — ♡ (@emkenobi) November 20, 2025

5.

I lived in the 90s. This is not what the average woman looked like. https://t.co/QpxI040fiS — Dan Go (@FitFounder) November 20, 2025

6.