Videos nostalgia women

An American complained women no longer look like they did ‘in the 90s’ and was owned into next year – 13 properly pumping comebacks

John Plunkett. Updated November 21st, 2025

There’s a Twitter account called Cigarette Nostalgia – @CigsMake if you prefer – which spends basically its entire time telling people how much better it was in the old days.

And in this particular instance it was getting all misty-eyed about the early 1990s and what women looked like back then. Apparently.

And we mention it not just because that’s quite the video, but because of all the replies it prompted and it’s what the verb ‘own’ was invented for.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2