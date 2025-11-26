What’s your ‘I can’t believe other people don’t do this’ hack? – 17 useful tips that aren’t as popular as they should be

Round Ups Ask Reddit

The internet is teeming with life hacks that claim to be extremely useful yet usually fail to deliver.

That doesn’t mean all of them are duds though. In fact some hacks are so astonishingly useful that it’s a surprise they haven’t caught on with a larger audience. Weird-Thought2112 decided to find the best hacks the online world has to offer by putting this question to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s your “I can’t believe other people don’t do this” hack?’

Here are the top replies to start trying right now…

1.

‘If I’m invited to a Christmas party where I have gifts for some friends, I wrap 2 boxes of chocolates and attach a blank name tag so that if I receive a gift from someone unexpectedly, I can quickly scribble their name and it looks like I had a gift for them the whole time. If I don’t have to deploy the tactical choc, then I have a nice treat for January.’

-JoelPetey

2.

‘Windows + V for clipboard history. I showed a coworker this last week and he looked at me like I invented fire.’

-ParticularSyrup5760

3.

‘I always put my keys in the exact same pocket or spot at home. I haven’t lost keys in years. My past self used to be a clown. My current self is a responsible adult.’

-bryantlking7

4.

‘When planning a trip, create a list in Google Maps and add everything you might want to do (after researching on Reddit, TripAdvisor, Atlas Obscura, etc.)

‘It’ll allow you to see a bird’s eye visual of what’s near each other so you can group things and have an easier time planning your days’

-At_the_Roundhouse

5.

‘Keep a running note of gift ideas for your loved ones, year round. When holidays, birthdays, etc. roll around, it’s a lifesaver.

‘Keep another note of TV shows, movies, books, music, games, whatever else you want to get to when you have time, and where to find them (if applicable). The next time you have spare time and can’t think of what to watch/read/do, go to your list.

‘Put days that matter to your loved ones in your calendar. Not just birthdays and stuff like that– anniversaries of loved one’s passings. Sober birthdays. Milestones. Make a point of reaching out on those days.’

-hiddenkobolds

6.

‘Pay attention to price per gram at the supermarket’

-Maleficent_Height_49

7.

‘I have a keyboard shortcut on all my devices where @@ automatically enters my email address.’

-lil_alliiison

8.

‘When you buy a thing that has a warranty take a picture of the receipt with your phone. Then store the picture in a dedicated warranty folder. Lastly, rename the receipt YYYY-MM-DD ITEMNAME where the date is the expiration date of the warranty. Now you have all your warranties easily accessible and you can sort them by date.’

-wabudo

9.

‘Invest in multiple phone chargers. I have one by my bed, in the living room, my home office, and my car. None of them are ever to be moved. The lone exception is the fifth charger that I keep in my travel bag, along with a power bank.

Haven’t seen my battery go below 20% in years.’

-According_Pay_6563