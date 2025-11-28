Benedict Cumberbatch’s name has a very funny effect on Patton Oswalt – and it’s contagious

Entertainment Benedict Cumberbatch Patton Oswalt stephen colbert

Actor and comedian Patton Oswalt is a big fan of Benedict Cumberbatch – and quite right, too. However, when the pair of them recently appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, it caused Patton to confess to the strange effect the British actor’s six-syllable name has on him.

Be warned – it’s sort of contagious, because we can’t stop hearing it now.

See what we mean? We suspect we’re cursed with that forever now. TikTok had some thoughts.

1.

A friend in college called him benadryl candysnatch and now I have issues remembering his actual name.

Tanishia

2.

You could literally spout a gibberish name, and everyone would automatically know who you’re talking about.

Foxy Pirate 101

3.

Barnacle clampersnatch such a good actor.

Lee

4.

Don’t feel terrible. It’s a compliment.

Black Panther

5.

I’m sure Butternut Crinklefries will be a good sport about it.

Monty Nemo

6.

Welp. I guess his reign as a badsass evil doer is over cause I cannot not hear this is my head now.

AkcPresents

7.

And another one’s Ben and another one’s Dict and another one’s Cumberbatch! Hnh!

ThatOneGM

8.

Babe wake up, new vocal stim just dropped.

Eryngobragh

9.

From now on that should be the song the band plays whenever Benedict is on the show.

RSprinkle

10.

When the intrusive thoughts win.

Bacon

11.

We call him Benedict Cumberland sausage.

Laura

12.

This will be living rent free in our brains.

Audible

Miritana Hughes had a slightly different Benedict Cumberbatch problem.

I instantly think about “Penglins” when I see Benedict Cumberbatch.

Same here. This is why.

READ MORE

Patton Oswalt’s description of how ‘Trump ruined comedy’ was so brutally observant, it had Maga foaming at the mouth

Source Late Show with Stephen Colbert Image Screengrab, Screengrab