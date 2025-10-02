Patton Oswalt’s description of how ‘Trump ruined comedy’ was so brutally observant, it had Maga foaming at the mouth

Entertainment comedy donald trump MAGA

US comedian Patton Oswalt has has quite the career. He starred in the sitcom The King of Queens, provided the voice of Remy in Ratatouille and has appeared in Seinfeld, Veep, Modern Family, Parks and Recreation and so much more besides.

Despite this gilded CV, his first love has always been stand-up comedy, and he’s recently shared this clip of him saying how Donald Trump and the rise of MAGA has made this line of work more difficult.

It’s great stuff and, perhaps a little ironically, wonderfully funny.

Let’s have a look.

His words certainly hit a nerve among the MAGA crowd who, it’s fair to say, weren’t fans of this particular brand of free speech.

No, you and your ilk ruined comedy by forgetting that your job was to entertain, not preach politics. — Mousewrangler (@Mousewrangler2) September 30, 2025

Unfunny comedians who don’t know how to not talk about Trump ruined comedy — Kevin Meiz (@kevin_meiz1988) September 30, 2025

You Leftists destroyed your own sense of humor. There are still plenty of good comedians without a stick up their butts. — kokomored (@kokomored1) September 29, 2025

Trump didn't ruin it, you're just not funny. — Mr Steverino (@Mr_Steverino) September 30, 2025

There were many more replies in this vein, with some people becoming a little suspicious of the algorithms…

Fuck, the trolls & bots are really out in force for this one. — sudmuck (@sudmuck) September 30, 2025

The reactions of the bots here is why you need to post more of your bits here.

Anything mocking Trump is even better!!! — RGK (@theRGK) September 30, 2025

Although there were certainly some people supportive of his argument, if you were prepared to scroll down to the replies which weren’t boosted by Musk’s Twitter, such is the state of it nowadays.

— Michael Cleere (@mikecleere) September 30, 2025

I think @pattonoswalt describes the Drumpf administration perfectly here.https://t.co/GwDiHx1AXD — Grumpy Old Man V (@Jackalop256) September 30, 2025

We’ll just leave this here.

@EdnaUnwelthorpe A lot of people feel that Trump’s presidency blurred the lines between satire and reality so much that comedy struggled to keep up. When the headlines themselves feel like parodies, it can leave comedians either scrambling to top the absurdity — Richard D. Clarke (@RichardC19479) September 30, 2025

