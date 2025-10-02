Entertainment comedy donald trump MAGA

Patton Oswalt’s description of how ‘Trump ruined comedy’ was so brutally observant, it had Maga foaming at the mouth

David Harris. Updated October 2nd, 2025

US comedian Patton Oswalt has has quite the career. He starred in the sitcom The King of Queens, provided the voice of Remy in Ratatouille and has appeared in Seinfeld, Veep, Modern Family, Parks and Recreation and so much more besides.

Despite this gilded CV, his first love has always been stand-up comedy, and he’s recently shared this clip of him saying how Donald Trump and the rise of MAGA has made this line of work more difficult.

It’s great stuff and, perhaps a little ironically, wonderfully funny.

Let’s have a look.

His words certainly hit a nerve among the MAGA crowd who, it’s fair to say, weren’t fans of this particular brand of free speech.

1.

2.

3.

4.

There were many more replies in this vein, with some people becoming a little suspicious of the algorithms…

5.

6.

Although there were certainly some people supportive of his argument, if you were prepared to scroll down to the replies which weren’t boosted by Musk’s Twitter, such is the state of it nowadays.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

We’ll just leave this here.

Source Patton Oswalt Image Screengrab