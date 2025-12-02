This embarrassing design flaw must have Tesla Cybertruck owners everywhere dreading the arrival of the snow

Life Funny fails Tesla

There’s a reason that Consumer Reports rated Tesla 27th out of 28 vehicle manufacturers for reliability, and it isn’t because they’re part of a deep state conspiracy to stop Elon Musk from building a Death Star, or whatever his engineers are working on.

There have been so many problems with the Cybertruck that we suspect it’s dragging the Tesla average right down.

There was a recall when some of the Cybertrucks were – terrifyingly – experiencing a stuck accelerator.

Tesla is recalling every single Cybertruck, because the accelerator pedal can get stuck.https://t.co/ytNPb3jacP — Read Abolish Rent (@JPHilllllll) April 19, 2024

Its massive rear end makes it unsuitable for certain angles when it goes off-road.

This guy got stuck in a river with his Cybertruck pic.twitter.com/oukOQTJ7OA — Tobi Mülhauser (@TobiMuelhauser) May 29, 2024

The almost unbelievably flimsy solution to a stuck charger seems to be a one-time-only deal – and it you get stuck after that, you’re goosed.

So, it wasn’t the biggest shock we’ve ever had when we spotted this 2024 TikTok by Cybertruck owner Joe Fay, who has just discovered that his car isn’t snow-friendly.

Here’s why.

Oh, well. It’s not like the time you most need your lights to be reliable is when you’re driving in dark and unsafe conditions or anything.

Let’s take a look at the comments.

1.

I truly believe that Elon built these things to prove that people will buy anything he sells, no matter how horrible it is.

SJBDrums

2.

That truck is built to get groceries in California. Nothing else.

anaickaube23

3.

The major flaws would be the entire vehicle.

boytoy1738

4.

First problem is…you bought a Cybertruck!

Chris Hurtubise

5.

The heat from the tow vehicle’s exhaust will prevent snow build up.

bon3fish

The clip found its way to Bluesky.

"So that can be a major problem when you're driving in the wintertime because if snow builds up right here, the headlights are going to be completely blocked." [image or embed] — Matt Novak (@paleofuture.bsky.social) December 2, 2024 at 5:17 AM

Guess what! There was even more mockery.

1.

Perhaps, and work with me here, the engineers realized that this feature was not a problem since a battery fire would melt any snow blocking the front lights? — Ken Wilson (@kcwilson.bsky.social) December 2, 2024 at 4:20 PM

2.

I love how, no matter the season, the Cybertruck is not equipped to handle it. — Dragon Nexus (@dragonnexus.bsky.social) December 2, 2024 at 11:46 PM

3.

“In other words—and this is the rock solid principle on which the whole of the Corporation’s Galaxy-wide success is founded—their fundamental design flaws are completely hidden by their superficial design flaws.” -Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy — –B– (@8b8.bsky.social) December 2, 2024 at 7:36 PM

4.

The Incel Camino never fails to be a shit box — Dogs > People (@zimbob68.bsky.social) December 2, 2024 at 4:18 PM

5.

my 11yo was telling me all about this headlight situation earlier & when I asked where she'd gotten the info she said kids were talking about it at school; even 5th graders are shit talking the cyber truck [image or embed] — Manic Pixie Soccer Mom (@meganc.bsky.social) December 2, 2024 at 10:50 PM

6.

Perhaps there’s a tech genius with loads of money who could put it right.

