Donald Trump missed some prime Marco Rubio ass-kissing thanks to a very public cat nap – 15 rousing takedowns

We get it. Being President of the United States is a hard job. Probably very stressful and tiring. But still, this latest Donald Trump power nap seems wildly disrespectful.

Trump was caught on camera dozing off in the middle of a Marco Rubio diatribe about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Usually, we’d totally understand, but in this instance, Trump is sitting right next to Rubio. And Rubio is actively addressing Trump.

Take a look.

Trump dozes while Marco Rubio speaks to him directly next to him. Just insane optics. pic.twitter.com/P8gzEoui1D — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 2, 2025

If Dozy Don can’t stay engaged with someone in direct conversation with him on camera, what do we think he’s like when no one is watching?

Twitter was unimpressed.

1.

If Biden fell asleep on camera, as Trump has done MULTIPLE times. MAGA & MAGA Republicans would be losing their shit on tv and social media NONSTOP. — Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma (@lisa_liberal) December 2, 2025

2.

Eyes are fully CLOSED while Marco's kissing his a** so hard – literally yelling at him to wake up lmao — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) December 2, 2025

3.

Question: What good is it to kiss the @POTUS's ass when he's sound asleep? https://t.co/dbBiGLeyJj — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) December 2, 2025

4.

Though it was overshadowed by the evidence of Biden's decline, Trump's own decline was evident throughout the 24 campaign, too-and is becoming impossible to ignore now. Three more years till 2028. https://t.co/fvCt7LHPGl — Ronald Brownstein (@RonBrownstein) December 2, 2025

5.

Imagine falling asleep at your own circle jerk. — Da Bag (@DaBag) December 2, 2025

6.

“ He’s the only leader in the world that can help end it” Rubio says, pointing to a sleeping Donald Trump. https://t.co/xLtFAvMI6m — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) December 2, 2025

7.

Trump spent years calling Biden “Sleepy Joe”, now he’s literally falling asleep in Cabinet meetings while Rubio begs him to wake up and focus on ending wars. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) December 2, 2025

8.

Another bizarre Cabinet "meeting" where agency heads compete to be maximally sycophantic on camera. But elaborately praising the 79-year-old president as he nods off really takes it to another level. https://t.co/hjHWnjS3vm — Brendan Nyhan (@BrendanNyhan on ☁️) (@BrendanNyhan) December 2, 2025

9.

There’s literally no reason for us to know what world leaders look like when they’re asleep… And yet we’re all so familiar with the sight of this conked out windbag. pic.twitter.com/CccBP37SMv — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) December 2, 2025

10.

you think the man sleeping next to you can end the war? It’s been a fucking year. He’s done nothing. Literally nothing. The dude is sound asleep next to you. JFC, what the fuck are these people blackmailing you with? @SecRubio — Frankie (@Frannymae76) December 2, 2025

11.

This is an SNL skit https://t.co/voMUvItlpS — D.B. Miller (@DBMillerIMO) December 3, 2025

12.

Donald Trump is not fit to be President. Sleepy Don can’t even stay awake at his own televised Cabinet meeting. https://t.co/TWdBw6MQTf — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 2, 2025

13.

The war on woke is best fought by going into a deep sleep when things get serious https://t.co/ZUUE20AnUp — Mike Madrid (@madrid_mike) December 2, 2025

14.

MARCO RUBIO ——> TRUMP pic.twitter.com/rhAv4FTZxM — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) December 2, 2025

15.

He’s been up the whole night firing off tweets — Abier (@abierkhatib) December 2, 2025

Source: Twitter @atrupar