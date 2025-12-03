Politics donald trump Marco rubio nap

Donald Trump missed some prime Marco Rubio ass-kissing thanks to a very public cat nap – 15 rousing takedowns

Saul Hutson. Updated December 3rd, 2025

We get it. Being President of the United States is a hard job. Probably very stressful and tiring. But still, this latest Donald Trump power nap seems wildly disrespectful.

Trump was caught on camera dozing off in the middle of a Marco Rubio diatribe about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Usually, we’d totally understand, but in this instance, Trump is sitting right next to Rubio. And Rubio is actively addressing Trump.

Take a look.

If Dozy Don can’t stay engaged with someone in direct conversation with him on camera, what do we think he’s like when no one is watching?

Twitter was unimpressed.

Source: Twitter @atrupar