21 guesses at what Trump’s major announcement would be, that were a whole lot more entertaining than the real thing

With all the news about the White House lying about Venezuelan boat strikes, Trump falling asleep in his own cabinet meeting, and Kristi Noem thanking the president for preventing hurricanes, you could be forgiven for missing his ‘major announcement’.

President Donald J. Trump is ensuring every young American family shares in America's success – empowering the next generation with TRUMP ACCOUNTS. pic.twitter.com/p1lkg7n9X9 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 2, 2025

With generous ‘seed money’ from the multi-billionaire Dell family – the ones who make the computers – every US citizen born between 1 January 2025 and 31 December 2028 will be given a ‘Trump account’ and the gift of $1000.

All US citizens under 18 will be allowed Trump accounts, which are effectively trust funds, but they won’t all get the government donation.

That’s all very well and good, but the announcement had been trumpeted as though it were something – how can we put it – interesting.

Trump just blasted out nearly 400 posts in an hour, teased a “major announcement,” hinted at war in Venezuela, and is doing all this with the Epstein files deadline days away. pic.twitter.com/WcBTfmX0CW — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) December 2, 2025

There was bound to be speculation, and Nick Sortor encouraged it to come his way.

BREAKING: President Trump is set to make an announcement to the nation Tuesday at 2pm ET from the White House This comes immediately after his scheduled cabinet meeting. Any guesses? pic.twitter.com/COvDWMQXZd — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 2, 2025

These ideas were a lot more entertaining than Trump accounts. Let’s dive in.

