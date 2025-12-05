Jake Tapper appeared to defend Donald Trump falling asleep in Cabinet and the entirety of the internet responded as one

News donald trump jake tapper sleepy

Jake Tapper wrote a best-selling book that was entirely based on the premise that Joe Biden was too old to run the country and everyone should’ve run him out of town far sooner than they did. Surely, the health of the President of the United States of America is of major concern to the nation and something that should be monitored closely.

If the President were falling asleep in meetings in front of the entire world, that would be concerning, right?

This keeps happening. Is he OK? https://t.co/nBqwX38QZL — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) December 4, 2025

Or if the President was regularly receiving unorthodox check-ups and refusing to share the specifics of the results, that sure points to signs of decline, yes?

Clutching his black hand, falling asleep in public (again)…

“Preventative MRI” my ass. https://t.co/oY8GoDalIa — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) December 4, 2025

And if all of this were happening out in public for anyone with two eyes to see, certainly Tapper would swoop in to the rescue and help point it out for all to see and act on, yeah?

Well, um…

Jake Tapper: Trump ‘Sleeping’ at Cabinet Meeting: ‘Not Abnormal for a 79-Year-Old’pic.twitter.com/GuZwiayzQH — Majority Report (@majorityfm) December 3, 2025

That’s an odd take. Maybe no book publisher has reached out yet with a check. Otherwise we’d imagine Jake would be at home clacking away on his keyboard to crank out another best-seller.

The internet had many unkind words for the CNN anchor.

1.

I’m not joking when I say the media’s refusal to cover trump’s lack of stamina and general health need to be investigated by Congress. The asymmetric nature of their converge of him vs Biden is not organic, there are larger powers at play. https://t.co/sTjcSciX4z — Tim (@trouble_man90) December 4, 2025

2.

@jaketapper you’re an absolute piece of shit coward. Shit your pants over Biden but Trump is allowed to snooze. Fuck you — Adam Strangis (@Bucn4life) December 3, 2025

3.

Excuse the fuck out of me. Jake Tapper dragged Joe Biden through the mud for months for being “too old” but says trump sleep-shitting through meetings is “not abnormal?” BTW, Biden never fell asleep at meetings. Eat shit, Jake Tapper. https://t.co/O4LbYdLKYg — Scary Larry ✊ (@aintscarylarry) December 4, 2025

4.

Jake Tapper threw his reputation away to try to make money selling a book premised on a 79 year old being unfit to be President https://t.co/g9GrKEr7oT — Vince Powers (@vince_powers) December 4, 2025

5.

President Biden never fell asleep during a meeting, but you wrote a whole fvcking book about his age, you Trump ball-gargling ghouls. @jaketapper @CNN @AlexThomp @axios — OvereducatedAFVermin (@BrandonWon2020) December 4, 2025

6.

Jake Tapper is a uniquely depraved piece of human garbage. Emblematic of everything wrong with his craven profession. https://t.co/uXiU1ui7Kd — @red3blog (@red3blog) December 4, 2025

7.

Tell me you have zero self-awareness without telling me you have zero self-awareness… https://t.co/6kGmEcJBAP — Jeff Pappone (@jpappone) December 4, 2025

8.

May not be abnormal for Grandpa sitting in the den, but for the President of United States at his Cabinet meeting, it is extraordinarily unacceptable! — Curly sue @moocowsue.bsky.social (@moocowsue) December 4, 2025

9.

i will never forget this media double standard we had to hear about Biden’s stutter and re-watch that one clip of him tripping on the stairs for MONTHS but this fucking guy is zonked out in cabinet meetings and they’re calling it “not abnormal” https://t.co/oBgjj8dTrt — Cameron (@CameronCorduroy) December 5, 2025

10.

If Tapper thinks it’s totally normal for a 79-year-old to fall asleep in public all the time, how does he explain 83-year-old cancer patient Joe Biden being wide awake and full of energy every time we see him in public? pic.twitter.com/wWNweEote6 — SayMay (@saymaysmith) December 4, 2025

11.

But this 79-year-old is President of the United States and has the nuclear codes. This isn’t Grandpa dozing off drinking cocoa in front of the fireplace. — JOHN VALENTINE (@SageAmenti) December 4, 2025

12.

ITS NOT NORMAL FOR THE POTUS TO BE ASLEEP DURING ANY MEETING ESPECIALLY A CABINET MEET! Stop trying to normalize this shit! — Teri RN L&D ☮️WomenRightsAreHumanRights (@Terihaynes) December 3, 2025

13.

Now we know for sure that @jaketapper is not a serious journalist. — Mark Gordon (@mahk) December 3, 2025

14.

translation: i don’t have time to comment on this shit. i’m busy writing my highly-anticipated sequel about joe biden’s sleeping habits. — (@tsar_____bomba) December 3, 2025

15.

