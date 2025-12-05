News donald trump jake tapper sleepy

Jake Tapper appeared to defend Donald Trump falling asleep in Cabinet and the entirety of the internet responded as one

Saul Hutson. Updated December 5th, 2025

Jake Tapper wrote a best-selling book that was entirely based on the premise that Joe Biden was too old to run the country and everyone should’ve run him out of town far sooner than they did. Surely, the health of the President of the United States of America is of major concern to the nation and something that should be monitored closely.

If the President were falling asleep in meetings in front of the entire world, that would be concerning, right?

Or if the President was regularly receiving unorthodox check-ups and refusing to share the specifics of the results, that sure points to signs of decline, yes?

And if all of this were happening out in public for anyone with two eyes to see, certainly Tapper would swoop in to the rescue and help point it out for all to see and act on, yeah?

Well, um…

That’s an odd take. Maybe no book publisher has reached out yet with a check. Otherwise we’d imagine Jake would be at home clacking away on his keyboard to crank out another best-seller.

The internet had many unkind words for the CNN anchor.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

READ MORE
Donald Trump missed some prime Marco Rubio ass-kissing thanks to a very public cat nap – 15 rousing takedowns

Source: Twitter @majorityfm