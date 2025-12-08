22 funniest reactions to this year’s Trump-loving Kennedy Center Award recipients

US awards donald trump

Fresh from receiving his Fifa participation Peace Prize, Donald Trump is all fired up for awards ceremonies, so it was well-timed that he had a few medals to hand out to this year’s Kennedy Center Awards recipients.

The lucky group, who were being recognised for their contributions to the arts, received their medals in the Oval Office.

It included Maga donor Gloria Gaynor, Trump worshippers Sylvester Stallone and Gene Simmons, Simmons’s Kiss bandmates, along with the daughter of the late Ace Frehley, and – surprisingly – musical theatre star Michael Crawford.

We weren’t aware of the memo forbidding Maga-coded celebrities to age gracefully, but there must have been one, and people soon picked up on it.

I was going to post a joke about expecting better of Michael Crawford, thinking it couldn't possibly be him, but IT ACTUALLY IS.

"Ooh Betty, I just blew up a boat full of fishermen." [image or embed] — Nick Pettigrew (@nick-pettigrew.bsky.social) December 7, 2025 at 2:07 PM

Almost no one in this photo looks like a living human being. Several look like a bit of time passed before they were dug up. [image or embed] — Nicola (@scrapegroat.bsky.social) December 7, 2025 at 3:49 PM

Hard to pick out the most nightmarish figure in this panopticon of botched plastic surgery but the H.R. Giger-inspired FIFA peace prize statue being on the desk is surely the funniest bit. — JustPassingThrough (@toddnelson.bsky.social) December 7, 2025 at 2:28 PM

