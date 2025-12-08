22 funniest reactions to this year’s Trump-loving Kennedy Center Award recipients
Fresh from receiving his Fifa
participation Peace Prize, Donald Trump is all fired up for awards ceremonies, so it was well-timed that he had a few medals to hand out to this year’s Kennedy Center Awards recipients.
The lucky group, who were being recognised for their contributions to the arts, received their medals in the Oval Office.
It included Maga donor Gloria Gaynor, Trump worshippers Sylvester Stallone and Gene Simmons, Simmons’s Kiss bandmates, along with the daughter of the late Ace Frehley, and – surprisingly – musical theatre star Michael Crawford.
President Trump with this year’s Kennedy Center honorees which include Sylvester Stallone, George Strait, Gene Simmons, and Gloria Gaynor.
— Yashar Ali (@yasharali.bsky.social) December 7, 2025 at 2:16 PM
We weren’t aware of the memo forbidding Maga-coded celebrities to age gracefully, but there must have been one, and people soon picked up on it.
1.
fam our government is a fucking fascist wax museum
— Tim Onion (@bencollins.bsky.social) December 7, 2025 at 4:47 PM
2.
The first FIFA Plastic Surgery Awards ceremony.
— Mr Roger Quimbly (@rogerquimbly.bsky.social) December 7, 2025 at 1:42 PM
3.
I was going to post a joke about expecting better of Michael Crawford, thinking it couldn't possibly be him, but IT ACTUALLY IS.
"Ooh Betty, I just blew up a boat full of fishermen."
— Nick Pettigrew (@nick-pettigrew.bsky.social) December 7, 2025 at 2:07 PM
4.
“Bad news, Mr President. Sly Stallone can’t make it to the ceremony”
“That’s fine. We’ll use the waxwork. Nobody will notice”
— Twlldun (@twlldun.bsky.social) December 7, 2025 at 2:49 PM
5.
Almost no one in this photo looks like a living human being. Several look like a bit of time passed before they were dug up.
— Nicola (@scrapegroat.bsky.social) December 7, 2025 at 3:49 PM
6.
— christhebarker (@christhebarker.bsky.social) December 7, 2025 at 7:18 PM
7.
Either Jeanine Pirro or Gene Simmons got the Kennedy Center Award today, which pretty much tells you everything about 2025.
— Hoodlum (@nothoodlum.bsky.social) December 7, 2025 at 3:38 AM
8.
I can't believe Kiss and Stallone showed up for their Kennedy Center honors wearing rubber masks. Welcome to the resistance!
— Mark Harris (@markharris.bsky.social) December 7, 2025 at 5:01 PM
9.
Hard to pick out the most nightmarish figure in this panopticon of botched plastic surgery but the H.R. Giger-inspired FIFA peace prize statue being on the desk is surely the funniest bit.
— JustPassingThrough (@toddnelson.bsky.social) December 7, 2025 at 2:28 PM
10.
I now understand why KISS wears their stupid make up.
— Frankendarling (@futurehasbeen.bsky.social) December 7, 2025 at 8:02 PM
11.
some MAGAs do ‘ave ‘em
— Twlldun (@twlldun.bsky.social) December 7, 2025 at 3:51 PM