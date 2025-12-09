It’s Groundhog Day in Misogyny Central as a furious Donald Trump calls ABC’s Rachel Scott “obnoxious” for daring to hold him to account on the boat strikes

US donald trump

It can be no surprise to anyone that the current President of the USA is a dyed-in-the-wool misogynist.

Hands up if you thought Trump’s disgusting comments about groping women, caught on tape in 2016, would have ruled him out of getting his feet under the Resolute Desk. He’s since been declared by a judge to be a rapist, as well as being accused of sexual assault by at least 28 women – all of which he denies.

His misogyny has quite often revealed itself through his appalling attitude to women journalists.

Trump, a literal pig, at reporter on AF1: “quiet piggy” pic.twitter.com/ml4oLbWn2o — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 18, 2025

“You know nothing about nothing. You fake news.” For some reason Trump rudely attacks CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins. It would be so nice to have some decency in the White House. pic.twitter.com/zeKXqqyvla — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 24, 2025

REPORTER: Officials say the suspect in the DC shooting was vetted and it came up clean TRUMP: He went cuckoo. He went nuts. There was no vetting REPORTER: Actually, your DOJ IG just reported that there was thorough vetting of Afghans who were brought into the US. So why do you… pic.twitter.com/0SRbdZ6RjU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 28, 2025

That’s a small sample of the times Trump’s public interactions with women have been peppered with insults, and characterised by a complete loss of composure. Dozy Don can’t stand to be challenged …especially not by a woman.

When ABC’s Rachel Scott asked Trump if he would release the full footage of the drone strike on a Venezuelan boat, which possibly contains evidence of a crime by the US government, his temper instantly gave way.

I asked President Trump if he would release the full video from the second strike on Sept 2nd. Just days ago the president said he would have 'no problem' doing that. But now, he denies saying that. And is not committing to releasing it. RACHEL >> Mr. President, you said you… — Rachel Scott (@rachelvscott) December 8, 2025

The exchange was caught on camera.

Trump to ABC's Rachel Scott: "You are the most obnoxious reporter in the whole place. Let me just tell you — you are an obnoxious– a terrible reporter. And it's always the same thing with you. I told you." pic.twitter.com/3GcH2FaKB3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 8, 2025

Surprise, surprise! Rachel Scott was correct. Here’s Trump just five days previously, agreeing to release the strike footage in full.

Reporter: Will you release video of the second boat strike? Trump: I don’t know what they have but whatever they have, we’d certainly release. pic.twitter.com/IHTD3uk9wM — Acyn (@Acyn) December 3, 2025

It felt like Groundhog Day, but people were still keen to comment on the latest misogynist rant.

In recent weeks, Trump has become increasingly agitated whenever reporters press him on statements he made that he now insists he can’t remember https://t.co/D0adL2vqGe pic.twitter.com/623Y3JkQq2 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) December 8, 2025

Maybe he forgot what he said. After all, it's been a full … five days. https://t.co/K06MxqyBJX — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) December 8, 2025

He said exactly that, he’s deflecting by calling out the reporter for reminding him that said that. Trump’s brain is mashed potatoes, it would be funny if there wasn’t very serious dangers attached to a president with serious cognitive decline! — Christine Antonia (@bayliemac) December 8, 2025

Grandpa’s memory is fading fast! 4 days ago he did say exactly that… https://t.co/EgXpnrEO1j — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) December 8, 2025

It is newsworthy that the president of the United States is increasingly verbally abusive of women reporters and he should be asked about it. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) December 8, 2025

Piggy attacks another female reporterpic.twitter.com/biZMjGQT1k — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) December 8, 2025

Trump just attacked a woman reporter for the sixth time in the span of a month. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 8, 2025

And he’s off again. This man is a prick. A first class prick. pic.twitter.com/PakSPAqaZQ — (@oasis28uk2001) December 8, 2025

