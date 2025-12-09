US donald trump

It’s Groundhog Day in Misogyny Central as a furious Donald Trump calls ABC’s Rachel Scott “obnoxious” for daring to hold him to account on the boat strikes

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 9th, 2025

It can be no surprise to anyone that the current President of the USA is a dyed-in-the-wool misogynist.

Hands up if you thought Trump’s disgusting comments about groping women, caught on tape in 2016, would have ruled him out of getting his feet under the Resolute Desk. He’s since been declared by a judge to be a rapist, as well as being accused of sexual assault by at least 28 women – all of which he denies.

His misogyny has quite often revealed itself through his appalling attitude to women journalists.

That’s a small sample of the times Trump’s public interactions with women have been peppered with insults, and characterised by a complete loss of composure. Dozy Don can’t stand to be challenged …especially not by a woman.

When ABC’s Rachel Scott asked Trump if he would release the full footage of the drone strike on a Venezuelan boat, which possibly contains evidence of a crime by the US government, his temper instantly gave way.

The exchange was caught on camera.

Surprise, surprise! Rachel Scott was correct. Here’s Trump just five days previously, agreeing to release the strike footage in full.

It felt like Groundhog Day, but people were still keen to comment on the latest misogynist rant.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

