Listening to Trump rant is one thing but seeing it written down is properly jaw-dropping and they don’t come any more extraordinary than this

Donald Trump’s been tapping way on his Truth Social platform again, which might not ordinarily seem worthy of a moment or two of your attention.

Except this particular Truth Social post went wildly viral for reasons which will surely become apparent.

Because listening to the American president rant away is one thing, but seeing it written down like this is quite another. And it really is a proper jaw dropper.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

If anyone else wrote something like this, it would be universally acknowledged that the person is mentally unstable. pic.twitter.com/4QWTGME957 — Justin Amash (@justinamash) December 10, 2025

2.

Why has no reporter ever read one of his posts back to him, aloud, in an interview or press conference? https://t.co/KPKW8ZCgdk — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) December 10, 2025

3.

He is not well. If someone’s grandpa posted this on Facebook, the family would be discussing assisted living by dinner. pic.twitter.com/aVf9ROLTbq — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) December 10, 2025

4.

TRUMP

Nutty stuff. Getting worse. How will his staff deal with this decline in the coming three years? Danger. https://t.co/1p0FhXwLBy — Barry R McCaffrey (@mccaffreyr3) December 10, 2025

5.

The President suggests it’s treasonous for people to say he’s in poor physical health pic.twitter.com/GSqQvckJu8 — Acyn (@Acyn) December 10, 2025

6.

Wonder what kind of conversation we’d be having if everyone in America were forced to read every word of this post out loud, all the way through pic.twitter.com/G2vrxLI8tD — Roger Sollenberger (@SollenbergerRC) December 10, 2025

7.

Trump admits he took another cognitive test. They don’t just give those out for funsies. He also says the NYT reporting on his heath is sedition and perhaps treason. Whatever news he got must be awful. pic.twitter.com/b782x30o9c — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) December 10, 2025

8.