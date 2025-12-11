US donald trump

Listening to Trump rant is one thing but seeing it written down is properly jaw-dropping and they don’t come any more extraordinary than this

John Plunkett. Updated December 11th, 2025

Donald Trump’s been tapping way on his Truth Social platform again, which might not ordinarily seem worthy of a moment or two of your attention.

Except this particular Truth Social post went wildly viral for reasons which will surely become apparent.

Because listening to the American president rant away is one thing, but seeing it written down like this is quite another. And it really is a proper jaw dropper.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2