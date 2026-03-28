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This Trump ally asked a bunch of MAGA conservatives how many would like to see Donnie impeached, and the unexpected response is an instant all-time cringe classic

Michael White. Updated March 28th, 2026

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In politics, you should never publicly ask a question unless you definitely know what the answer will be.

Someone should tell that to Matt Schlapp, chair of the American Conservative Union (ACU), who was speaking to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Grapevine, Texas.

As you can see in the excruciating clip, Schlapp asked the audience how many would be keen to see impeachment hearings against Trump. The crowd initially responded with enthusiastic cheers, which Schlapp called the “wrong answer”. He then asked a second time and the audience gave a more muted response.

Schlapp’s moment in the spotlight has been quickly deemed a political gaffe of epic proportions, and people have been having a lot of fun with it online.

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Source: Twitter/X/factpostnews