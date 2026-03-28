This Trump ally asked a bunch of MAGA conservatives how many would like to see Donnie impeached, and the unexpected response is an instant all-time cringe classic

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In politics, you should never publicly ask a question unless you definitely know what the answer will be.

Someone should tell that to Matt Schlapp, chair of the American Conservative Union (ACU), who was speaking to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Grapevine, Texas.

CPAC Chair: How many of you would like to see impeachment hearings? Crowd: *cheers* CPAC Chair: That was the wrong answer… pic.twitter.com/H2jNY50AcC — FactPost (@factpostnews) March 27, 2026

As you can see in the excruciating clip, Schlapp asked the audience how many would be keen to see impeachment hearings against Trump. The crowd initially responded with enthusiastic cheers, which Schlapp called the “wrong answer”. He then asked a second time and the audience gave a more muted response.

Schlapp’s moment in the spotlight has been quickly deemed a political gaffe of epic proportions, and people have been having a lot of fun with it online.

1.

The fact they still cheered for impeachment the second time once they knew what he meant was the real death throe Absolutely brutal — Bobby Thorne (@Bobby1_x) March 27, 2026

2.

“I don’t want to see impeachment hearings” pic.twitter.com/xJJobTrW7I — Hongan Os (@hongan_os) March 27, 2026

3.

4.

Conservatives just cheered for Trump’s impeachment TWICE. https://t.co/c6e19xyEQB — Jimmy Dore (@jimmy_dore) March 27, 2026

5.

EVEN REPUBLICANS HATE TRUMP NOW https://t.co/t5yPuWGsd6 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 27, 2026

6.

That did not go as planned 😭 https://t.co/Js1qLVAEjJ — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) March 27, 2026

7.

This is why Trump bailed on going to CPAC btw He knew he’d get booed https://t.co/es9qdImpOu — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) March 27, 2026

8.

These corrupt fools can't read the room.

Trump betrayed America, and America isn't too happy about it.

Karma is a bitch. https://t.co/0nK7bd7nGe — The Artist known as Jess (@ElofsonJess) March 27, 2026

9.

CPAC crowd cheers TWICE when Matt Schlapp asks if they want to see impeachment hearings against Trump. But continue to believe the fake polls that 100% of maga is behind Trump and this war. https://t.co/diEkVC4wcU — Ben Swann (@BenSwann_) March 27, 2026

10.

This is hilarious. MAGA is falling apart. https://t.co/YaaFMOg94q — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) March 27, 2026

11.

and people say conservatives aren’t funny https://t.co/ObVwdlsA60 — Peter Twinklage (@PeterTwinklage) March 27, 2026

12.

This is an immediate all timer political gaffe lmfaooo https://t.co/9hxVK6ASzV — Nick Cruse 🥋 (@SocialistMMA) March 27, 2026

13.

Bonehead has zero grasp of how to speak to a crowd. Obviously they’re gonna cheer when you ask it like that lol — Liberty Bell Leninist (@phl_leninist) March 27, 2026

14.

THE CPAC CHAIR ASKS WHO WOULD LIKE TO SEE IMPEACHMENT HEARINGS AND THE CROWD CHEERS. WHAT A BEAUTIFUL MOMENT. IT BROUGHT A TEAR TO MY EYE. YOUR RELIGION, RACE, NATIONALITY, SEXUAL ORIENTATION, NONE OF THE MATTERS. WE ALL HATE DONALD EQUALLY. GOD BLESS AMERICA. https://t.co/4P6RnZKHqq — Governor Newsom Press Office (parody) (@AwesomeNewsom) March 27, 2026

15.

Trump is losing CPAC. He is so cooked https://t.co/5zWcSvNecv — Jared Shult (@jared_shult) March 27, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/factpostnews