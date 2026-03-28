‘What trend from the last decade is starting to look outdated?’ – 23 fashions quickly going the way of live, laugh, love

Life r/AskUK trend

As anyone who had a moustache tattooed on their index finger circa 2010 will be bitterly aware, fashions change very rapidly, and things you thought you’d adore forever suddenly fall out of favour.

Over on the AskUK subreddit, user MouseIntrepid5585 has been ruminating on this and the posted their thoughts…

What trend from the last decade is starting to feel/look outdated? Bit longer than 10 years but huge beards on guys are starting to look kinda silly/boring now in my opinion.

And people jumped in with their own opinions faster than you could say ‘socks and sliders’, like these…

1.

‘Grey and white interior design. It was looking pretty tired at the start of the decade… but now like you can pretty much look at a house and you can tell when it was last decorated.’

–RevenantSith

2.

‘Posting every moment of your kids’ lives on social media.’

–I_ALWAYS_UPVOTE_CATS

3.

‘Broccoli hair.’

–ToManyTabsOpen

4.

‘Skinny jeans are very out now.’

–zephyrmox

5.

‘Man buns, especially untidy ones, look passé.’

–DameKumquat

6.

‘Dirty food. I haven’t seen BBQ being served in bin lids and ‘gangbang fries’ for a while now.’

–Harrry-Otter

7.

‘Every time I see a Tesla I just think how much of a twat Elon is and the person driving it has given their money to him.’

–jaynoj

8.

‘Completely paved over or astroturf gardens. I live in a new build and I am probably the only person on my road who has planted trees and plants all around the garden.’

–Xaavuza

9.

‘Tiny beanies, dungarees, super chunky trainers.’

–Bounty_drillah

10.

‘None of my teenage daughters friends, or her, ever wear heels. Even if they’re full glam dresses and sparkles, it’s still flats on their feet. Sky high heels are definitely out!’

–notthiswaythatway

11.

‘Full sleeve tattoos (like David Beckham’s or Justin Bieber’s), where they’d have a pocket watch, a lighthouse, Poseidon, and a lion all joined together with a bunch of smoke and waves.’

–RustyHook22

12.

‘Hoods on everything! My pyjamas do not need a hood.’

–Cheese_Dinosaur