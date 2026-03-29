Journalist Andy Twelves deserves a Pulitzer Prize for how brutally he demolished Reform UK’s Matt Goodwin to his face over his book’s alleged AI-produced mistakes

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Failed Reform UK candidate and World’s Sorest Loser, Matt Goodwin, continues to add to the jollity of the nation.

What a week it has been for Matt. First, Greater Manchester Police concluded that Goodwin’s assertions that he lost the Gorton and Denton by-election due to “family voting” was, to use a legal term, utter bollocks.

Greater Manchester Police's statement in full: "We’ve concluded our investigation into alleged ‘family voting’ at last month’s Gorton and Denton by-election, finding no evidence of any intent to influence or refrain any person from voting. Our investigation into alleged… — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) March 27, 2026

Speaking of made-up nonsense, Matt has also been peddling his new book, Suicide of a Nation: Immigration, Islam, Identity. Which quickly became a hot topic in Westminster for its alarming amount of mistakes and inaccuracies and alleged use of AI – so much so that he has his own hashtag, #MattGPT.

Writer Andy Twelves has spent the week digging into the allegations that the book includes AI-created references to sources and quotes, which appear not to exist.

EXC: .@GoodwinMJ’s new book “Suicide of a Nation: Immigration, Islam, Identity” is out now, and I’m only 5 chapters in and have found a huge amount of what appears to be false quotes and basic misinterpretations of data, that appear to be AI hallucinations. Matthew, can you… pic.twitter.com/f8jKmiOLqB — andy twelves (@andytwelves) March 22, 2026

Well, the clever folks at GB News smelt a fight in the air, and so invited Andy and Matt on to hash it out.

And boy does it not disappoint. This clip, in particular, has gone viral, showing Andy listing all the things he found wrong in the book.

I'm only just catching up on the evisceration of Matt Goodwin by Andy Twelves 😂 yikes #MattGPT pic.twitter.com/XW10Avsnwb — Chirpy Chet (@ChirpyChet) March 28, 2026

Andy says:

“If publishing is completely captured by the woke left, it would seem that fact checkers and copy editors are also there are not just factual errors in this book, but just basic spelling and grammar ones. And it’s not even misattributed quotes of Cicero, of Livy, of Hayek, of Scruton, of whoever. “There are just basic untruths that Matt knows. It said in 2019 that Boris Johnson was in opposition.You were a pundit in 2019, Matt. You knew Boris Johnson was not in Opposition. You go to quote him in that same phrase. And the quote from it is from the 2019 General Election manifesto of the Conservatives. Tell me, who was the leader of the Conservatives and the sitting Prime Minister at that time?

He goes on to deride Goodwin’s work for “false statements fundamental to the book”.

“You don’t recognise exponential growth, and it’s not even occasional sloppiness. Claims about immigration levels, welfare use, language decline, even baby names are just false. If you’re going to open your book up with a quote about Arnold Toynbee and the suicide of nations, you might want to make sure your own argument isn’t built on intellectual self-harm. This isn’t political. It’s just about truth.”

Goodwin stands by his book, saying:

“I wrote this book over the period of four months away from my friends and family, because I think the British people deserve to know the truth. I deliberately did not publish the book with a mainstream publisher because publishing, in case people out there haven’t noticed, has been completely captured by woke activists and sensitivity readers who would never, ever have allowed me to publish a book like Suicide of a Nation.”

People on social media cannot get enough of Goodwin’s pasting.

1.

The lefties are mocking your book, and the losers are buying it I suppose. If I were you though, I’d probably be a little nicer about the people paying your bills and lining your pockets. Cheers Matt. Looking forward to the second edition you’ve promised will drop tomorrow. 🍻 https://t.co/OJFZ6wI9nm pic.twitter.com/9nQzGeLvIN — andy twelves (@andytwelves) March 28, 2026

2.

Incredible scenes on @GBNEWS tonight, where they’re still mocking MattGPT, with the Pride of Wales @Caiwilsh labelling him the Triggered Tantrum of the week! @GoodwinMJ has lost his own channel 😭 pic.twitter.com/pvOnbMI1UG — andy twelves (@andytwelves) March 28, 2026

3.

4.

Very satisfying to see him being dismantled. — Chirpy Chet (@ChirpyChet) March 28, 2026

5.

I’ve seen a few different clips, and Goodwin just fell apart. Andy Twelves was on it 😁 https://t.co/Ce5s4n8OZS — Carol Murray (@CarolMu87140380) March 28, 2026

6.

If this is Andy Twelves, I need to see Andy Thirteens. https://t.co/3TUUs4lCNF — *CR* – stimulating Shatner's Bassoon (@CorbynRed) March 28, 2026

7.

Matt Goodwin: Every single demographic projection in this book has been reviewed by some of the world’s leading demographers Andy Twelves: Can you name them? Matt Goodwin: …https://t.co/0UdiShtmYa — Adam Smith (@adamndsmith) March 28, 2026

8.

Sadly, @reformparty_uk supporters still defending @GoodwinMJ and buying his book, even after it was exposed as riddled with AI hallucinations. Aren’t exactly helping to kill off the ‘Reform UK supporters are stupid’ narrative. https://t.co/nUdnK6fQZt — Phil Gwilliam (@Phil_Gwilliam) March 28, 2026

9.

Andy Twelves was prepared and to the point. Matt GPT had no where to hide or run, completely failed to answer the question. This is how to hold these imbeciles to account. https://t.co/s4xLxF4kK2 — عدنان (@rahdnan) March 27, 2026

10.

I hear by dub @andytwelves, Lord Andy Thirteens for services to the nation and the pursuit of truth and factual accuracy. #MattGPT https://t.co/kSTIFZDriu — JJ Anisiøbi (@jjanisiobi) March 28, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/ChirpyChet