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Journalist Andy Twelves deserves a Pulitzer Prize for how brutally he demolished Reform UK’s Matt Goodwin to his face over his book’s alleged AI-produced mistakes

Michael White. Updated March 29th, 2026

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Failed Reform UK candidate and World’s Sorest Loser, Matt Goodwin, continues to add to the jollity of the nation.

What a week it has been for Matt. First, Greater Manchester Police concluded that Goodwin’s assertions that he lost the Gorton and Denton by-election due to “family voting” was, to use a legal term, utter bollocks.

Speaking of made-up nonsense, Matt has also been peddling his new book, Suicide of a Nation: Immigration, Islam, Identity. Which quickly became a hot topic in Westminster for its alarming amount of mistakes and inaccuracies and alleged use of AI – so much so that he has his own hashtag, #MattGPT.

Writer Andy Twelves has spent the week digging into the allegations that the book includes AI-created references to sources and quotes, which appear not to exist.

Well, the clever folks at GB News smelt a fight in the air, and so invited Andy and Matt on to hash it out.

And boy does it not disappoint. This clip, in particular, has gone viral, showing Andy listing all the things he found wrong in the book.

Andy says:

“If publishing is completely captured by the woke left, it would seem that fact checkers and copy editors are also there are not just factual errors in this book, but just basic spelling and grammar ones. And it’s not even misattributed quotes of Cicero, of Livy, of Hayek, of Scruton, of whoever.

“There are just basic untruths that Matt knows. It said in 2019 that Boris Johnson was in opposition.You were a pundit in 2019, Matt. You knew Boris Johnson was not in Opposition. You go to quote him in that same phrase. And the quote from it is from the 2019 General Election manifesto of the Conservatives. Tell me, who was the leader of the Conservatives and the sitting Prime Minister at that time?

He goes on to deride Goodwin’s work for “false statements fundamental to the book”.

“You don’t recognise exponential growth, and it’s not even occasional sloppiness. Claims about immigration levels, welfare use, language decline, even baby names are just false. If you’re going to open your book up with a quote about Arnold Toynbee and the suicide of nations, you might want to make sure your own argument isn’t built on intellectual self-harm. This isn’t political. It’s just about truth.”

Goodwin stands by his book, saying:

“I wrote this book over the period of four months away from my friends and family, because I think the British people deserve to know the truth. I deliberately did not publish the book with a mainstream publisher because publishing, in case people out there haven’t noticed, has been completely captured by woke activists and sensitivity readers who would never, ever have allowed me to publish a book like Suicide of a Nation.”

People on social media cannot get enough of Goodwin’s pasting.

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Source: Twitter/X/ChirpyChet