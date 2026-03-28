‘What are your most memorable pre-internet playground urban myths?’ – 28 crazy rumours that can’t be blamed on Facebook

Life childhood r/CasualUK

There’s a reason they don’t let kids vote, and one of them is that they are prepared to beieve almost anything – just like 77 million Americans, apparently.

Whenever you went to school, there will have been a rumour that you fell for, which – in the cold light of adulthood – seems really ridiculous.

Over on r/CasualUK, midnight-ramen asked –

“What are your most memorable pre-internet playground urban myths?”

They added “Mine was the Frosties kid dying/having to move to Africa because of the intense bullying from the advert.”

Here’s a reminder of the advert – and actor – in question.

He wasn’t bullied, he was absolutely fine – and South African.

There were a lot of great answers, and a few were NSFW.

1.

That the rubber and slime alien would get pregnant if you placed it back to back with another one.

The_Full_Monty1

2.

They put chemicals in the pool and if you peed in the pool the pee would turn purple so everyone would know.

DiamondBikini

3.

That if you ate an apple pip, it would grow into a tree from your stomach.

EvaKatz

4.

Marilyn Manson had some ribs removed so he could give himself a blow job.

RazzleDazzle1983

5.

That if you picked a Dandelion and got the stem juice on your hand it would make you piss the bed.

LiquoricePigTrotters

6.

The story I’m sure most teachers told about the kid who leant back on their chair, fell, and cracked their head open.

ShoChange

7.

There being a ghost in the movie Three Men & a Baby. In fact it was a cardboard cut out of one of the guys in the movie (the one from the Police Academy movies I think.)

SignificantRatio2407

8.

There was a box at the main gate of my primary school. It was concrete and metal and it said the name of the founder of the school and when he was born and died. Everyone said he was buried in there and that if you listen carefully he greets you as you enter.

TheTaintBurglar

9.

Free drugs. I was told from primary school that dealers would try to make you take free acid and weed. In all my years, I have never found this drug Santa Claus.

Wordshavenomeanings

10.

Swallowing chewing gum would stay in your stomach for 7 years.

Curious420s

11.

Bob Holness did the sax solo in the song Baker Street.

Fun-Brush5136

12.

Richard Gere needed surgery to remove a hamster from his arse.

VodkaMargerine

13.

Before secondary school we were absolutely terrified of “the wall.” Rumour had it you’d be hurled over it on your first day, make eye contact with the wrong Year 11 and. ……booom over the wall you go. Apparently someone even broke their back being launched over it.

Oilfreeeggs

14.