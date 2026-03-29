Celebrity limmy mental health

A 2010 Limmy sketch has been going viral, and it’s both darkly funny and hugely poignant

David Harris. Updated March 29th, 2026

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In 2020, Scottish comedian Brian Limond (also known as Limmy) announced that he was stepping away from TV and live touring because it was having a negative impact on his mental health. He’s still very active on the Twitch streaming platform and the new format appears to suit him very well, so that’s great news!

His TV sketches still frequently pop up online, and they demonstrate his huge talent as a comedian, actor and writer.

This 2010 sketch from Limmy’s Show is currently getting a lot of traction after being shared by user Dylan over on Twitter. It’s utterly superb.

Let’s have a look.

Truly wonderful.

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It can be a very rough watch if you’re feeling fragile.

Source pieceandturkey Image pieceandturkey