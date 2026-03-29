A 2010 Limmy sketch has been going viral, and it’s both darkly funny and hugely poignant

Celebrity limmy mental health

In 2020, Scottish comedian Brian Limond (also known as Limmy) announced that he was stepping away from TV and live touring because it was having a negative impact on his mental health. He’s still very active on the Twitch streaming platform and the new format appears to suit him very well, so that’s great news!

His TV sketches still frequently pop up online, and they demonstrate his huge talent as a comedian, actor and writer.

This 2010 sketch from Limmy’s Show is currently getting a lot of traction after being shared by user Dylan over on Twitter. It’s utterly superb.

Let’s have a look.

doing poorly so naturally i have gone to greet at one of my favourite limmys show sketches pic.twitter.com/2SvCeBnESu — dylan🇵🇸 (@pieceandturkey) March 25, 2026

Truly wonderful.

1.

That’s beautifully done 😔 — thats not my name? (@jhns75) March 27, 2026

2.

Always puts me on the verge of tears watching this, but one of my favs that i have to watch every time i come across it — ove (@SteelyKafka) March 26, 2026

3.

Wow. This hits hard. — Paul (@crzypeas) March 26, 2026

4.

always gets me. its so real — Atomic 🐮⚗ (@atomicGodz) March 26, 2026

5.

this is primordial tim robinson https://t.co/WnnLjoNisn — gale (@poisonjr) March 26, 2026

6.

one of the most depressingly human sketches ever broadcast on tv. i adore this sketch. https://t.co/lgYSEz93NP — sunny hyaenidae (@gloomgaze) March 26, 2026

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one of my favourite parts about this sketch is when the clerk casts a glance downwards and you can tell, somewhere in her mind, there's a millport too https://t.co/EvJuriWM1c — Fretburger (@discodivekick) March 26, 2026

9.

This one really connected with me https://t.co/M428qQKulQ — Viking ✊ (@goteach_Denmark) March 26, 2026

10.

Wholesome limmy content https://t.co/KB5FsOZers — re 🔪 🔜 Dreamhack Bham (@reanimalss) March 26, 2026

11.

so so good https://t.co/2S3h2gxdlw — Peter Blahblahblahblah (@RonSerious) March 28, 2026

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i actually cant watch this without nearly crying like omg i knew so many old regulars who’d go on little rants like this at the pub i worked at and its like oh god oh god itll never be like it was!! https://t.co/ZRvwE3DnNf — lana dei ree tardy oswald part2 (@antimobwokecel) March 26, 2026

It can be a very rough watch if you’re feeling fragile.

this was too real for me https://t.co/4IqHmV36qO — ☆°buni☆.~ (@lilac_buni) March 26, 2026

Source pieceandturkey Image pieceandturkey