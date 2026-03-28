This guy’s “mullet” haircut was already hilarious, but this woman’s reaction to the insults in the comments under his video will absolutely make your day

Social Media life social media viral

God knows the world is so grim right now that we need to take every opportunity we can to have a laugh.

So, kudos to social media star Dark Hearts With Stacy Lee for sharing this video. It shows her reacting to the good-natured insults in the comments under a TikTok video of a guy showing the medieval-style haircut he got when he asked for a mullet.

I haven’t laughed this hard in so long.

Make sure you have your pee pad on.

I have tears running down my leg. 😂

🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/BFvxFG4XFA — Heidi 🏖 🐬💙🍹🌊 (@Brodiesmom68) March 24, 2026

Stacy just continues to crack up more and more with each barb.

Honestly, just watch it. It will make your day.

1.

Want to laugh? I defy you to listen to this litany of good-natured insults and not crack up several times … https://t.co/TsozrBQZkk — The Shallow State (@OurShallowState) March 24, 2026

2.

Can anybody watch this without laughing? https://t.co/Xr22xJl4TG — Cecily Tynan (@CecilyTynan) March 24, 2026

3.

I'm so happy I could make you laugh. We need it so much.

Have a great day Heather. 💐🫶 — Heidi 🏖 🐬💙🍹🌊 (@Brodiesmom68) March 24, 2026

4.

Thanks for sharing this hysterical post. Of course he was funny but I laughed SO hard watching you laugh and try and get through it. I just love it. You definitely WIN best tweet today and maybe the whole week. 🏆🏆🏆 …. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Donna Powers (@donnak831) March 25, 2026

5.

Source: Twitter/X/Brodiesmom68