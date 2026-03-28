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This guy’s “mullet” haircut was already hilarious, but this woman’s reaction to the insults in the comments under his video will absolutely make your day

Michael White. Updated March 28th, 2026

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God knows the world is so grim right now that we need to take every opportunity we can to have a laugh.

So, kudos to social media star Dark Hearts With Stacy Lee for sharing this video. It shows her reacting to the good-natured insults in the comments under a TikTok video of a guy showing the medieval-style haircut he got when he asked for a mullet.

Stacy just continues to crack up more and more with each barb.

Honestly, just watch it. It will make your day.

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Source: Twitter/X/Brodiesmom68