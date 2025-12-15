Sarah Pochin launched a Christian affiliate wing of Reform UK and these 17 A++ comebacks were totally gospel

Politics Reform UK Sarah pochin

To the world of Nigel Farage and Reform UK now, where the party of mean-spirited bigots everywhere has launched a Christian affiliate wing called Christian Fellowship for Reform.

The party’s newest MP, Sarah Pochin, launched its latest wheeze at one of the City of London’s oldest churches.

Today we launched Christian Fellowship for Reform. With Christmas fast approaching, Sarah Pochin and other guests attended the carol service in St Michael’s Church in Cornhill. ⛪️ pic.twitter.com/ZUOY0TERNT — Reform UK (@reformparty_uk) December 11, 2025

And we mention it not because we want you to spend more time watching Sarah Pochin any more than is stricly necessary, but because of all the many A++ responses it prompted, of which these surely said it best.

1.

This Christian evangelical American nonsense just won’t work here. https://t.co/tbV3LIfp2x — Mark Seddon (@MarkSeddon1962) December 13, 2025

2.

“..the Lord said I was hungry and you told me I could make a meal for 30p, I was a stranger and you said ‘fuck off back where you came from’, I was sick and you said we should replace the NHS with private health insurance…” https://t.co/dtZ1OiB0IC — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) December 13, 2025

3.

I’ll never forget when Sarah Pochin said she gets mad everytime she’s sees a Black or Asian person in adverts. https://t.co/iL7yHnGiy3 — Melissa Sigodo (@melissasigodo) December 12, 2025

4.

When Reform UK & Sarah ‘too many black and brown people on TV ’ Pochin figure out that Jesus Christ was born in what is now modern day Palestine, into a Jewish family who became refugees it’s gonna blow their minds… https://t.co/b3nkmbQWor — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) December 12, 2025

5.

White Christian nationalism is an anathema. — African, Caribbean and Asian Lawyers For Justice (@BameFor) December 11, 2025

6.

Reform UK’s slick, stage-managed launch of a Christian Fellowship in St Michael’s Church is not some harmless Christmas-season publicity stunt. It is a clear and brazen step towards the Trumpification of UK politics, where religion is weaponised as a tool for cultural warfare… https://t.co/SfumNFvU3G — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) December 12, 2025

7.

Very un-British weaponisation of Christianity to seed division and ape MAGA. — Alan Lester (@aljhlester) December 12, 2025

8.

If Jesus had arrived here on a small boat you’d have vilified him & demanded he be deported. The hypocrisy is off the scale. — ChrisQuinn (@ChrisQ2911) December 11, 2025

9.