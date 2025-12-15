Politics Reform UK Sarah pochin

Sarah Pochin launched a Christian affiliate wing of Reform UK and these 17 A++ comebacks were totally gospel

John Plunkett. Updated December 15th, 2025

To the world of Nigel Farage and Reform UK now, where the party of mean-spirited bigots everywhere has launched a Christian affiliate wing called Christian Fellowship for Reform.

The party’s newest MP, Sarah Pochin, launched its latest wheeze at one of the City of London’s oldest churches.

And we mention it not because we want you to spend more time watching Sarah Pochin any more than is stricly necessary, but because of all the many A++ responses it prompted, of which these surely said it best.

