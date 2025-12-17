Popular AI George Osborne

George Osborne shared some ‘personal news’ and the level of disdain and mockery it prompted makes you proud to be British

John Plunkett. Updated December 17th, 2025

Former chanceller of the exchequer George ‘austerity’ Osborne – you remember – went on Twitter to share some ‘personal news’.

Turns out Osborne – who has more jobs than Reform UK has former Tory MPs – has got yet another one.

And to save you the bother of clicking, here’s what he had to say in full.

‘Hi, some personal news – I’m changing job.

‘I recently asked myself the question: what’s the most exciting and promising company in the world right now? The answer I believe is OpenAI.

‘So it’s a privilege to be going to work for OpenAI as managing director and head of OpenAI for countries, based here in London.

‘In my conversations with Sam Altman, Brad Lightcap, and other senior colleagues, it’s clear they are exceptionally impressive leaders and that they care very deeply about their mission to ensure the power of artificial intelligence is developed responsibly, and the benefits are felt by all.

‘That’s exactly what the OpenAI for Countries initiative intends to achieve, helping societies around the world share the opportunity this powerful technology brings. Am honorored to join the team.’

And we mention it not to bring back the bad memories of David Cameron’s best mate rushing back – but because of the level of disdain and mockery it received. Makes you proud to be British.

