George Osborne shared some ‘personal news’ and the level of disdain and mockery it prompted makes you proud to be British

Former chanceller of the exchequer George ‘austerity’ Osborne – you remember – went on Twitter to share some ‘personal news’.

Turns out Osborne – who has more jobs than Reform UK has former Tory MPs – has got yet another one.

Hi, some personal news – I’m changing job. I recently asked myself the question: what’s the most exciting and promising company in the world right now? The answer I believe is OpenAI. So it’s a privilege to be going to work for OpenAI as managing director and head of OpenAI for… — George Osborne (@George_Osborne) December 16, 2025

And to save you the bother of clicking, here’s what he had to say in full.

‘Hi, some personal news – I’m changing job. ‘I recently asked myself the question: what’s the most exciting and promising company in the world right now? The answer I believe is OpenAI. ‘So it’s a privilege to be going to work for OpenAI as managing director and head of OpenAI for countries, based here in London. ‘In my conversations with Sam Altman, Brad Lightcap, and other senior colleagues, it’s clear they are exceptionally impressive leaders and that they care very deeply about their mission to ensure the power of artificial intelligence is developed responsibly, and the benefits are felt by all. ‘That’s exactly what the OpenAI for Countries initiative intends to achieve, helping societies around the world share the opportunity this powerful technology brings. Am honorored to join the team.’

And we mention it not to bring back the bad memories of David Cameron’s best mate rushing back – but because of the level of disdain and mockery it received. Makes you proud to be British.

1.

Hi, some personal news! I recently asked myself where I wanted to work and now I’m the managing director. Sincerely, George the new managing director https://t.co/dcYAhY5ZUa — Joanna Hardy-Susskind (@Joanna__Hardy) December 16, 2025

2.

The arrogance. “I recently asked myself the question: what’s the most exciting and promising company in the world right now?” And then he immediately secured a plum job with them. How easy it is for the rich elites. Most people in this country struggle interminably to secure even… https://t.co/PgD3CujOyv — Paul Embery (@PaulEmbery) December 16, 2025

3.

Austerity wasn’t enough, he’s now going after your livelihood via computer. Insatiable passion. Admirable! https://t.co/BB08AhrzRs — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) December 16, 2025

4.

5.

We never were all in it together were we? https://t.co/CAVqJ6ATgA pic.twitter.com/9JEPratRNI — Mike Henley (@trentconsultant) December 16, 2025

6.

Genuinely like an AI impression of a George Osborne post https://t.co/dd5EAMCxDB — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) December 16, 2025

7.