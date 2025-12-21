Donald Trump told a MAGA rally about Melania’s panties – 18 people who don’t approve of his airing their dirty laundry in public

News donald trump the US

Donald Trump likes to call his bizarre stream-of-consciousness speaking style “the weave”.

It means that, from one moment to the next, you’re not sure what the president might say next or what baffling digression is on the way. Definitely a quality you want in a president!

That was definitely the case at Trump’s rally this weekend in North Carolina. We’ve already covered how he bragged at the event about his ability to identify a giraffe as part of three cognitive tests.

Now, we’re happy/sorry to bring you this clip of Trump talking about his wife Melania’s panties.

Trump: Her (Melania's) undergarments, sometimes to referred to as panties…. I think she steams them.pic.twitter.com/KESNIjMDh2 — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) December 20, 2025

Yes, while referencing the 2022 FBI search on Mar-a-Lago, Trump talked about how the team went through his the First Lady’s “drawers”, and then started rambling about how she steams and folds them.

As you’d imagine, people have some thoughts on Trump’s latest weird remarks.

1.

What the actual.. Who speaks like this about their wives?! — Aisha Ali-Khan (@aak1880) December 20, 2025

2.

WHY… why is he talking about this — WG (@WGMeets) December 20, 2025

3.

4.

I never, ever heard a president as vulgar as this. You can say Maduro, Gaddafi, etc. But no one was lower level as this guy is. https://t.co/Us7efK3X3y — Amy Schmidlin (@AmySchmidlin) December 21, 2025

5.

Thinking most adult men should not be talking about their wife's panties in public?? https://t.co/UXPYhQGeud — Mark C. Massey (@MarkCMassey) December 20, 2025

6.

Listening to this, you have to conclude this lunatic is fucking nuts https://t.co/NebvLJahpp — American Veteran (@amvetsupport) December 21, 2025

7.

Talking about your wife’s underwear at a rally is some weird shit man. https://t.co/0zzBcKgkHj — Opie (@showmeopie) December 20, 2025

8.

Is it time for the 25th amendment yet? https://t.co/y4HxmuYRbI — Pearl Goldman ✡️ (@pearl_goldman) December 21, 2025

9.

Magas must really live boring lives to come out for this. — JOHN VALENTINE (@SageAmenti) December 20, 2025

10.

This man is the paragon of uncouth. — thesecondellen (@thesecondellen) December 20, 2025

11.

What a creepy thing to say, especially in a room full of strangers. — Diane McKenna (@DianeMcKenna22) December 20, 2025

12.

Everyday, he gets worse. — Heather Sutton (@heathercsutton) December 21, 2025

13.

Just for a second imagine Joe Biden making a speech describing Jill's underwear & how she launders it…You can't even wrap your head around such a scenario. It's too bizarre. The message is that's it's NORMAL for this POTUS. It's not normal. For anyone. #TrumpIsUnfitForOffice https://t.co/5HnsG5troi — phunnyphilly (@phunnyphilly) December 21, 2025

14.

Anybody with two eyes should be able to see he is not well. Even the people there aren’t listening to him, they are watching him like an animal in the zoo. “Oh look, honey, he’s trying to communicate.” https://t.co/n3pJllW2cG — architelligent (@architelligent) December 21, 2025

15.

This tidbit of personal information was at the very

top of my list of THINGS I DON'T WANT TO KNOW. https://t.co/lpIC64Sp8b — Multi Facet Fables (@MFFables) December 21, 2025

16.

Has any other President in our history, or any other President in any other country, or their histories, talked about their wife’s panties????? Is there still any question about how low a class person this is? How LOW can he go? He keeps reaching new depths on a daily basis.… — Daniel Smith (@Sage123183) December 21, 2025

17.

And not an effin word on the news channels today about Trump’s incoherent rambling NC speech in Rocky mount where he grinned and talked about Melania’s panties. Had this been Biden or Obama it would be on the news 24/7. — Elizabeth Bradbury (@isabellabc) December 20, 2025

18.

Thinking this is some sort of experiment at this point https://t.co/doNdQskZlE — i am IN Barbados? (@iloveapommerac) December 20, 2025

Source: Twitter/X/@Mollyploofkins