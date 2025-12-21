News donald trump the US

Donald Trump told a MAGA rally about Melania’s panties – 18 people who don’t approve of his airing their dirty laundry in public

Michael White. Updated December 21st, 2025

Donald Trump likes to call his bizarre stream-of-consciousness speaking style “the weave”.

It means that, from one moment to the next, you’re not sure what the president might say next or what baffling digression is on the way. Definitely a quality you want in a president!

That was definitely the case at Trump’s rally this weekend in North Carolina. We’ve already covered how he bragged at the event about his ability to identify a giraffe as part of three cognitive tests.

Now, we’re happy/sorry to bring you this clip of Trump talking about his wife Melania’s panties.

Yes, while referencing the 2022 FBI search on Mar-a-Lago, Trump talked about how the team went through his the First Lady’s “drawers”, and then started rambling about how she steams and folds them.

As you’d imagine, people have some thoughts on Trump’s latest weird remarks.

